Dylan Edwards enjoying start at Kansas, healthy this spring

Kansas added a familiar name to its backfield this offseason, but for Dylan Edwards, the move felt more like another chance.

A former Derby High School standout and Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, Edwards stayed in the state after stops at Colorado and Kansas State. Now with the Jayhawks, he is looking at everything as a fresh start.

Edwards describes himself as naturally quiet. His approach has been simple, enjoy the moment and take advantage of the opportunity.

“I’m just enjoying it,” Edwards said. “Every time I go out to practice, I’m happy and I’m happy to be here.”

After dealing with injuries at previous stops, Edwards enters this spring focused on staying healthy and regaining confidence, something he believes is building steadily each day.

“I feel great,” Edwards said. “I’m ready. I’m ready to play. I’m ready to play right now, and I’m just happy. That’s something that’s different. I’m very happy here.”

Kansas was not a new option for Edwards when he entered the transfer portal. The Jayhawks had recruited him heavily out of high school, and those relationships particularly with running backs coach Jonathan Wallace played a key role in bringing him back.

“They gave me the opportunity to come here and be myself, and they recruited me real hard,” Edwards said. “Coach K and Coach Wallace and really all the coaches, they were welcoming me with open arms, and that’s why I’m here.”

Kansas made Edwards feel comfortable

He said the familiarity with the staff helped make the decision easier and provided a strong level of comfort as he arrived on campus.

“I’ve been knowing Coach Wallace since my freshman year,” Edwards said. “I visited up here when I was a sophomore. So, I’ve been knowing them for a long time, and that relationship just carried on when I got in the portal again.”

That continuity has helped ease his transition into the locker room as well. Edwards said the adjustment has been smooth from the start.

“It feels great,” Edwards said. “The guys took me in with open arms, and that’s something big that the coaches were kind of worried about when I first got in. But I got in here and everybody was real nice, and they’re just ready to work with me, and I’m ready to work with them.”

The early practices have reinforced that team feeling. Edwards said once the team got on the field together, any questions about chemistry disappeared as players settled into their roles.

“I knew that once we got on the field, everything would start meshing and gelling together,” he said. “The more practices go on, the more everybody is talking: offense, receivers, running backs and quarterbacks. I think once everyone got on the field, it took care of itself.”

As he works through spring, Edwards is still building back toward full confidence after his injury setbacks. But he said the progress has been consistent, and he expects that to show when the season arrives.

“My confidence level — I’m still trying to get my full confidence back,” Edwards said. “But every day I feel like I’m going up and I’m getting it back. So hopefully it shows this year.”