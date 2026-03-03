Ethan Hauser visits Kansas, has a lot of recruiting interest

Ethan Hauser made the trip from Georgia to Lawrence for an unofficial visit, and the stop left a strong impression.

The Buford High linebacker spent time around the coaching staff, toured the facilities and sat in on position meetings as he continues to evaluate options. For Hauser, the visit felt personal when he stepped on campus.

“The visit went very well,” Hauser said. “I felt prioritized by the coaches and the staff. The facilities tour was really good and I learned a lot about what the program had to offer.”

A key part of the weekend centered on time spent with linebackers coach Chris Simpson and assistant coach Taiwo Onatolu, both have played roles in his recruitment.

“Both coaches are amazing men,” he said. “They constantly reach out and focus on getting to know me beyond football. They made myself, but more important my family, feel like a priority.”

Hauser added that sitting down one-on-one in the linebacker room gave him a clearer sense of how Kansas develops its players.

“I got a chance to sit in the LB room one on one with Coach Simpson and he did a great job running the room,” Hauser said. “We talked good ball.”

Coaches sell Hauser on KU program

Kansas has made it clear how it views Hauser’s skill set. At 6-foot and 210 pounds, he brings talent that fit well in a modern defensive scheme.

“They tell me they love my film and that I am a great fit for KU,” Hauser said. “They love my range, my recognition of plays from film, my versatility and my confidence when on the field.”

Recruiting has remained active Hauser, with programs from across the SEC and ACC showing interest. Missouri, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee are among the schools involved, and Hauser said the process has picked up in recent months.

“Recruitment has been extremely busy for me lately,” he said. “I am definitely staying in touch with Coach Simpson throughout the process. I am really taking things a day at a time and trying to take my time through it, but Kansas is definitely one of the schools that has stood out to me for sure.”

As he begins narrowing his focus, Hauser said his decision will depend on several factors.

“It’s important that I’m surrounded by people who want to be great and want to see me be great,” he said. “I want to be around a solid and committed staff. I want to be in a great on-campus atmosphere with solid academics. I also want to be around people who I can share a common love for Christ and faith.”