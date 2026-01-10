Fast recap: 16-0 West Virginia run sinks Kansas in Morgantown

Tre White made a three to give Kansas an eight-point lead with 14:55 to play in the second half. The Jayhawks missed their next nine shots in a seven minute scoring drought as West Virginia went on a 16-0 run. The Mountaineers held on for a 86-75 win in Morgantown on Saturday.

West Virginia outscored Kansas 20-2 over an eight-minute stretch in the second half. The Jayhawks had troubles guarding Brenen Lorient in the first half, who finished with 18. Honor Huff got hot in the second half, scoring 23 points for the game and making four threes.

Darryn Peterson and Tre White accounted for the bulk of Kansas’ offense. Peterson only made six of 17 shots, but finished with 23 points. White added 18 but was similarly inefficient, making seven of 16 shots.

The Jayhawks fell to 1-2 in Big 12 play and have lost their first two conference road games for the first time since 2005-06. Kansas will play Iowa State at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse.

First half: Late 7-0 give Kansas lead at half following 12 lead changes

Kansas played at a fast pace to start the game, scoring six of its first eight points in the fastbreak. West Virginia controlled the glass early, with Honor Huff making a second-chance three at the end of the shot clock.

Darryn Peterson got a steal leading to a layup to put the Jayhawks up 8-5. However, the Mountaineers responded with four straight, taking a 9-8 lead into the game’s first media timeout.

Bryson Tiller scored four straight on a pair of drives to the rim. Kansas capitalized on turnovers, with Melvin Council Jr. finding Flory Bidunga for a lob following a steal. West Virginia got its work done in the paint, with Brenen Lorient scoring to bring the Mountaineers within two.

Kansas’ offense hit a quick slump, going without a field goal for nearly three minutes. Treysen Eaglestaff gave West Virginia a 21-19 lead with a layup.

Peterson broke the Jayhawks’ drought with a three as the lead switched hands often. Lorient answered with a three of his own, then Kansas scored four straight with a Tre White dunk in transition. West Virginia started to heat up from downtown, as Huff and Chance Moore also made threes. Moore’s three gave the Mountaineers a 30-28 lead after a White putback.

Lorient got left unguarded for a dunk as he scored the next seven points for West Virginia. He hit an open three to put the Mountaineers ahead 39-36.

Kansas kept pace as Peterson and Council powered the offense. Council scored layups on consecutive possessions, before Peterson followed a Council miss to put the Jayhawks ahead. Peterson made a contested three at the buzzer to give Kansas a 43-39 lead at the half.

West Virginia made six threes compared to Kansas’ two, but the Jayhawks scored 12 points off eight turnovers along with 10 second-chance points. A 7-0 run over the final 1:16 gave Kansas the lead following 12 lead changes in the first half.

Second half: 16-0 run helps Mountaineers take down Jayhawks

Tiller picked up his third and fourth fouls in the early minutes of the second half. Kansas took four consecutive shots from downtown, with White making two threes. However, Eaglestaff answered with two threes of his own to keep West Virginia close.

Huff brought the Mountaineers within two with a layup. Kansas responded with five straight, with Council converting an and-one to give the Jayhawks some breathing room, leading 56-49.

White made a three to put the Jayhawks’ lead at eight. However, they missed their next six shots to let West Virginia get back into the game.

Jasper Floyd scored a pair of baskets as the Mountaineers went on a 13-0 run. Harlan Obioha threw down a dunk to give West Virginia the lead. Kansas didn’t score for 5:34, and Jasper Floyd extended the Mountaineers’ lead to 64-59 with a second-chance three.

White broke what became a seven minute scoring drought with a shot at the rim. However, Huff converted a four-point play on a three from the logo to push West Virginia’s lead to double-digits.

Jayden Dawson made a three to bring Kansas back within single-digits, trailing 73-64. However, the Jayhawks failed to further cut into the deficit, still trailing by nine with 3:58 to play.

Obioha scored a second chance layup to push West Virginia’s lead back two eight after Jackson made three free throws. After a two-minute stint on the bench, Peterson brought Kansas within seven with a three.

However, the Jayhawks did not have enough time for a furious comeback for the second straight game. West Virginia slowed down the pace and won the game from the free throw line.