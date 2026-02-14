Fast recap: Iowa State blows out Kansas at Hilton Coliseum

Hilton Coliseum is starting to become a house of horrors for Kansas. The Jayhawks lost their fourth straight in Ames on Saturday, getting blown out by Iowa State 74-56. The loss snapped Kansas’ eight-game winning streak.

Kansas battled Iowa State early, taking a lead after Flory Bidunga scored with 4:49 to play in the second half. The Cyclones then rattled off a 14-0 run to take a double-digit lead into halftime. They started the second half 6/6 from three-point range, rolling to a blowout win at home.

Melvin Council Jr. led Kansas with 15 points. He brought the Jayhawks within 12 with 4:22 to play, but that was their last points of the game.

Iowa State took advantage with 19 points off turnovers, 17 second-chance points, and 16 bench points. Milan Momcilovic led the Cyclones with 18 points and made four threes in the second half. Iowa State had four other double-digit scorers and held Kansas to 56 points, tied for its lowest scoring output of the season.

First half: Iowa State takes control in first half with smothering defense

Both defenses asserted themselves to start the game, with Kansas holding Iowa State scoreless for the first 3:25. The Jayhawks couldn’t build a big advantage, scoring on a Flory Bidunga dunk and Darryn Peterson contested mid-range.

Baskets continued to be hard to come by in a physical defensive start. After Bryson Tiller threw down a dunk, both teams went scoreless for over two-and-a-half minutes.

Tamin Lipsey broke the Cyclones drought with a layup. He then got a steal, leading to a dunk from Blake Buchanan to tie the game at 6-6 at the 12:11 mark. Kansas struggled to hold onto the ball, turning it over four times in a four-minute scoring drought.

Iowa State took the lead and extended its run to 9-0 with a three from Killyan Toure and a Buchanan floater. Peterson broke the Kansas drought with a three, but Jamarion Batemon immediately answered with one of his own.

Melvin Council Jr. caught fire to help give the Jayhawks the lead. He knocked down three threes over the span of two minutes, bringing Kansas ahead 18-16. Council followed with a lob to Bidunga, but Joshua Jefferson answered with an and-one to keep Iowa State within one.

Iowa State scored four straight to take the lead. The Cyclones controlled the offensive glass, with Batemon knocking down a second chance three. Jefferson converted another and-one, as a 13-2 Iowa State run gave it a 29-22 lead with 3:37 remaining in the first half.

The Cyclones’ traps continued to bother the Jayhawks as they struggled with turnovers. Iowa State extended its run to 10-0 to take a 33-22 lead, while Kansas went scoreless for over three minutes.

Buchanan converted an and-one to push Iowa State’s lead to 14. Elmarko Jackson made a three to cut the deficit to 10, and Kansas trailed 37-27 at halftime.

Iowa State controlled the first half due to its physicality and defense. The Cyclones out-rebounded Kansas 18-13, scored 12 second-chance points, and 11 points off 10 Jayhawk turnovers. Iowa State’s role players stepped up, led by Buchanan and Batemon.

Second half: Momcilovic, Cyclones open floodgates in second half

Milan Momcilovic knocked down two threes in the early minutes of the second half, his first two makes from downtown. Kansas continued to struggle against Iowa State’s defense, and Lipsey hit a three to extend the Cyclones’ lead to 46-29 just over two minutes into the second half.

Lipsey made a three to put Iowa State’s lead at 20. Peterson answered with one of his own, but Momcilovic threw in a fading three at the end of the shot-clock to keep the Cyclones’ lead at 20 at the under-16 timeout.

Batemon knocked down a three as Iowa State made its first six threes to start the second half. Kansas started to show some signs of life on offense, scoring baskets inside. However, Momcilovic sustained his firestorm, knocking down his fourth three of the half to give the Cyclones a 62-38 lead.

Kansas trimmed the defict under 20, with Elmarko Jackson scoring a pair of buckets. Council drove for a dunk, and the Jayhawks trailed 65-50 with 7:36 to play. However, Nate Heise gave the Cyclones some breathing room with a three.

The Jayhawks scored four straight points from the free throw line to trim their deficit to 14. Iowa State didn’t score for over three minutes. Council brought Kansas within 12 with a layup, trailing 68-56 at the under-four timeout.

Kansas had chances to cut into the deficit even more but failed to knock down shots, going scoreless over the final 4:22. Buchanan threw down a dunk to push Iowa State’s lead back to 15 with 1:55 remaining. Momcilovic hit a fade to help the Cyclones secure the win at home.