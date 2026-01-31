Fast recap: Kansas avoids collapse, withholds late BYU surge

After taking a 20-point lead into halftime, Kansas led by as little as four late in the second half against BYU. Melvin Council Jr. made a tough two to help avoid a huge collapse, and the Jayhawks held on 90-82 against the Cougars on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Darryn Peterson filled a highlight reel with 18 points in 17 first half-minutes. However, he subbed out at the 16:46 mark in the second half and didn’t return. The Jayhawks struggled to find offense without him, enduring a six-minute drought without a field goal.

Bryson Tiller stepped up with a major scoring performance, finishing with a career-high 21. He made three threes, the first of his in Big 12 play, and added seven rebounds. All five of the Jayhawk starters all ended in double-figures.

Richie Saunders had a heroic effort in the second half to attempt to will the Cougars to a win. He scored a career-high 33 points, with 24 coming in the second half. Saunders added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Kansas nearly collapsed, but played a strong final minute to secure its fifth straight win in Big 12 play.

First half: Kansas takes commanding lead behind first-half firestorm

Richie Saunders momentarily quieted a raucous home crowd, opening the scoring with a three. Kansas responded with seven straight, with Tre White knocking down a three.

The game was played at a rapid pace early, with both teams racing to find good, early looks. Darryn Peterson scored seven of the Jayhawks’ first twelve, getting to the rim on a nifty drive. He also knocked down a transition three to give Kansas a 12-7 lead.

While Kansas opted for Flory Bidunga as AJ Dbyantsa’s primary defender, Peterson still had his matchups with his fellow freshman sensation. Peterson picked off a pass intended for Dybantsa, then rose over him for a mid-range jumper on the other end to put the Jayhawks’ lead at eight.

Melvin Council Jr. found driving lanes for layups, while Bryson Tiller made his first three of Big 12 play. Kansas controlled the start, forcing BYU into mostly difficult shots. Richie Saunders got an easy second-chance opportunity, as the Jayhawks led 22-14 at the under-12.

White converted an and-one, while the Jayhawks continued to bother Dybantsa. BYU’s star freshman took his first two shots of the game, but missed contested twos. The Cougars endured a scoreless drought of five minutes.

Kansas went on an extended 13-0 run to extend its lead to 30-14. Peterson and White knocked down threes as the Jayhawks’ defense smothered the Cougars. Kansas got to the loose balls and did not allow BYU any easy looks.

Dybantsa broke BYU’s ice-cold stretch, making a three for his first field goal of the game. However, things continued to spiral for the Cougars, unable to slow down the Jayahwks’ offense.

Peterson made his third three of the half, then Tiller followed suit with two more of his own. Tiller’s second three pushed Kansas’ lead over 20 and forced a BYU timeout.

Dybantsa threw down a dunk, only to be answered by a poster from Peterson, splitting the zone for a monster dunk. Robert Wright III continued his late-half scoring surge with a three, but Jamari McDowell instantly answered with one of his own.

Bidunga added a late dunk, and Kansas took a 53-33 lead heading into halftime. The Jayhawks shot 64.3% from the floor and 75% from three. Peterson scored 18 with a flurry of plays for his highlight reel.

Second half: Jayhawks avoid colossal collapse without Peterson

Kansas’ front court did a bulk of the scoring amidst a slower second half start. BYU started the half 5/8 from the floor, with Dybantsa and Saunders hitting threes. Saunders’ three was a four point play to put the Cougars’ deficit at 14.

The Jayhawks responded with four straight out of the under-16 timeout, with Tiller throwing down a pair of agressive dunks. BYU called a timeout trailing 64-46 after three straight misses and a turnover.

Council drove the length of the floor for a dunk to put Kansas’ lead at 20, while Peterson had an extended stint on the bench. Dybantsa started to heat up, scoring five straight while the Jayhawk fans chanted “overrated” during one of his trips to the line.

After Saunders brought the Cougars within 13 from the free throw line, Council responded with a late-shot clock three to help stem the momentum. Council scored again in transition, putting Kansas’ lead at 71-53.

The teams traded shots with a flurry. Saunders continued to be the catalyst for the Cougars, hitting two threes to keep them within striking distance. McDowell hit a three of his own, and Kansas led 78-63 with 6:26 to play.

Saunders made his fifth three to bring BYU within 12. Kansas gave the Cougars chances to inch back into the game, racking up fouls and turnovers. Saunders hit another three to bring them within single-digits and force a Kansas timeout.

The Jayhawks couldn’t get any shots to fall, settling for trips to the free-throw line. Khadim Mboup made a three, then Dybantsa scored to bring the Cougars within six.

Wright made two free throws, and BYU trailed 82-78 with 1:27 to play. Kansas finally got a field goal to fall, with Council hitting a tough two to give it a six-point lead with just over a minute to play.

Saunders missed a prayer, then Kansas finally put the nail in the coffin. Bidunga threw down a dunk, picked up a huge dunk, then White ended things with a leak-out slam.