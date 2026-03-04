Fast recap: Kansas can't overcome 20-point deficit at Arizona State

Kansas dug itself a huge hole at halftime, trailing Arizona State by 20 with Bill Self being ejected in the first half. The Jayhawks got as close as two in the second half, but they couldn’t get over the hump and fell 70-60 to the Sun Devils on Tuesday night. Kansas got swept on its Arizona road trip, falling to 21-9 and 11-6 in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks had a dreadful first half, shooting 21% from the floor and turning it over 10 times. They spurted out of the gates in the second half, but ran out of gas late. Flory Bidunga, Darryn Peterson, and Tre White all scored in double-figures, but none were efficient. Kansas had its best offensive rebounding effort of the season with 25 offensive rebounds, but it only translated to six second chance points.

The two-headed monster of Moe Odum and Massamba Diop powered Arizona State. Odum led all scorers with 23 points, making five threes. Diop got the Sun Devils off to a hot start and finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Kansas will conclude its season with Kansas State on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on CBS.

First half: Arizona State doubles up Kansas after Bill Self ejected

Kansas missed its first five shots from the floor while Arizona State took an early 7-0 lead. Massamba Diop scored all seven, including banking in a three for his seventh make from downtown on the season. Tre White broke the ice with a three, but the Jayhawks turned it over four times in the first four minutes to fall behind 9-3 at the under-16 timeout.

Diop knocked home another three as the Sun Devils built on their lead. Flory Bidunga threw down a dunk, but then Kansas missed four straight shots, including three straight layups. The Jayhawks scored just seven points in the first eight minutes, trailing 15-7.

Jamari McDowell made an impact off the bench, making a three before dishing an assist to Bryson Tiller to cut the deficit to three. However, McDowell then fouled a three-point shooter to give Bryce Ford three points.

Kansas started to find some offense, with Darryn Peterson connecting with Kohl Rosario for a lob in transition. However, Moe Odum answered with a three, and Arizona State remained ahead with a 23-16 lead at the under-eight timeout.

After Peterson picked up an offensive foul trying to get free from a defender, Bill Self racked up consecutive technical fouls and was ejected from the game. The Sun Devils extended their lead to 11 with free throws, while Kansas endured a 4:37 scoring drought.

Peterson got to the line for his first points of the game at the 3:57 mark. Odom made a three on consecutive possessions to push Arizona State’s lead to 17. Bidunga made his second field goal of the game to break a seven-minute field goal drought.

Jacque Vaughn picked up a technical foul late in the half, and Arizona State led 40-20 at halftime. The Sun Devils outscored the Jayhawks 17-4 after Self’s ejection. Kansas shot 21.1% from the floor, had zero second-chance points despite 12 offensive rebounds, turned it over 10 times, and racked up three technical fouls.

Second half: Jayhawks crawl back but can’t get over the hump

Kansas outscored Arizona State 10-2 over the first four minutes of the second half. The Jayhawks’ offense found success ramping up the pace, and Bidunga got going with three baskets. Bidunga flew for a lob in transition, cutting the Sun Devils’ lead to 42-30 and forcing a timeout.

White knocked down a three to bring the Jayhawks’ run to 11-0 and draw them within single digits. Peterson followed with threes on consecutive possessions, and Kansas found itself down four less than six minutes into the second half.

Arizona State answered with four straight and extended its lead to eight. The Jayhawks had chances, but they missed five straight shots to remain down 49-41 at the under-12 timeout.

Elmarko Jackson picked up Kansas’ fourth technical of the night, leading to a five-point swing from Odum. He knocked down both technical free throws, before hitting a three to put Arizona State’s lead at 12.

Kansas responded with an 8-0 run to trim the deficit to four. White knocked down a three, before Peterson dumped off a dime to Bidunga for a dunk. The Jayhawks trailed 54-50 with 7:24 to play as Arizona State endured a 3:47 scoring drought.

Odum answered out of the timeout with a three to keep the Sun Devils’ at an arms length. Peterson picked up an offensive foul, his fourth, with 5:43 remaining.

Council flew down the court, driving for a layup and drawing a foul to bring Kansas within two. However, Anthony Johnson responded with five straight, making a deep three and a layup following a turnover. Arizona State pushed its lead again, holding a 62-55 advantage with 3:20 to play.

Diop threw down a second-chance dunk to put the Sun Devils’ lead at nine. Kansas’ offense sputtered late, missing three straight shots and turning it over twice.

Arizona State extended its run to 11-0, leading 68-55 with 0:48 remaining. White and Peterson scored late, but the Sun Devils secured the win.