Fast recap: Kansas ends bounce-back week with blowout of Baylor

For the second consecutive game, Kansas (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) rolled to a blowout at home, executing well on both ends. The Jayhawks’ showing against Baylor (11-6, 1-4) helped them take down the Bears 80-62 at Allen Fieldhouse on Friday night. Strong openings to both halves hampered Baylor’s chances at keeping things close.

The duo of a healthy Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga showed its ceiling for maybe the first time all season. Peterson got the Jayhawks off to a red-hot start, finishing with 26 points and 20 in the first half. Bidunga scored 23 with a flurry of dunks, adding 11 rebounds and five blocks. The two were super effecient, combining to make 22 of their 27 shots.

Baylor had a similar strong duo, but Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou’s efforts fell flat in the second half. Carr led the Bears with 24 points, while Yessoufou scored 20. However, the two only scored 13 points in the second half.

Kansas will look to take the momentum it built in the last two games on the road against Colorado. The Jayhawks will tip off in Boulder at 10 p.m. central on Tuesday night on ESPN.

First half: Baylor responds well after weathering strong Kansas start

Kansas raced out of the gates, setting up a duck in to Flory Bidunga to open the game with a dunk. Melvin Council Jr. drove for a floater, and Scott Drew called a timeout 1:07 into the game with the Jayhawks leading 5-0.

Darryn Peterson followed the timeout with baskets on consecutive possessions, driving for a layup and hitting a step-back mid-range. Baylor made a pair of tough shots to break into the scoring column. The Jayhawks made six of their first seven shots, taking a 13-4 lead into the under-16.

Peterson caught fire as Kansas went on a 10-0 run to extend its lead to 19-4. The star freshman knocked home threes on consecutive possessions, leading Drew to call his second timeout at the 14:28 mark. The Bears struggled to get anything going on either end.

Baylor started to settle in on offense, relying on the duo of Carr and Yessoufou. Yessoufou knocked home a three, then Carr scored five straight to cut into the deficit. Carr hit his second three to bring the Bears within six. Elmarko Jackson followed with a layup, and Kansas led 23-15 with 10:44 remaining in the first half.

The teams traded baskets over the middle stretches of the half. Yessoufou made a corner three to cut Baylor’s deficit to five. Peterson answered with five straight, converting a three-point play and making a floater to stretch the Jayhawks’ lead back to double-digits.

Yessoufou answered back, scoring five straight and making his third three of the half. Baylor continued to inch closer, as Carr made a layup to bring the Bears within two. Carr followed by making a heavily contested three to give Baylor a 37-36 lead at the 2:51 mark. Kansas hit a wall offensively, enduring a 1/7 stretch from the floor and a 3:48 scoring drought.

Jayden Dawson broke the ice with a three, then Peterson made a step-back two to put Kansas ahead 43-37 at halftime. Peterson and Bidunga combined for 30, while Carr and Yessoufou countered with 31.

Second half: Jayhawks surge to win after strong second-half opening

Peterson opened the second half with four straight, before throwing an assist to Bidunga. Baylor started the half 1/6 from the floor and turned it over twice. Kansas pushed its lead to 17 with an 8-0 run over 1:36, with Council tossing a lob to Bidunga to ignite the crowd.

The Bears switched to a 1-3-1 zone for a short stretch, slowing down the Jayhawks’ offense a bit. Carr made another three, but then Bidunga broke a three-minute scoring drought with a dunk. Kansas held a 60-44 lead at the under-12 timeout.

The Jayhawks lulled at times on offense as Peterson and Bidunga took a seat on the bench at the same time. With the two back in the game, Bidunga scored baskets on consecutive possessions. Bidunga then threw an assist to Jackson, who made a corner three to put Kansas’ lead back at 20.

Bidunga continued to add plays to his highlight reel, converting another lob to cap a 9-0 Kansas run. Baylor struggled on offense as things got out of hand, enduring a three-minute scoring drought.

Kansas slowed down on offense, with Carr and Obi Agbim hitting threes to bring the Bears’ deficit under 20. Jamari McDowell broke a drought with a three, and Tre White followed with a putback to help the Jayhawks empty their bench with an 80-57 lead late.