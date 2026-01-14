Fast recap: Kansas ends Iowa State's perfect season in blowout

Kansas ended Iowa State’s undefeated season in statement fashion, blowing out the second-ranked Cyclones 84-63 at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The Jayhawks built their lead to as many as 26 in the first half, then went on a 16-3 run to secure a dominating win after Iowa State cut the deficit to 11.

While Bill Self limited the Jayhawks’ rotation to just seven players, he got contributions from all of them. Tre White led the group with 19 points, while Darryn Peterson, Melvin Council Jr., and Flory Bidunga all scored in double figures. Jamari McDowell was impactful off the bench, scoring eight points with six assists.

Kansas came out with an energetic defensive performance after struggling on that end to start conference play. Iowa State struggled immensely in the first half, shooting 24.2% from the floor. The Cyclones improved in the second half, but Kansas had strong responses.

The Jayhawks will look to build on a strong performance against Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on FOX.

First half: Kansas dominates in all phases

Kansas relied on its front court for scoring to open the game. Bryson Tiller scored the first four, before Flory Bidunga threw down a pair of dunks. The Jayhawks held an 8-3 lead at the first media timeout despite starting 0/3 from deep, generating strong looks and playing energetic defensively.

Iowa State looked rattled on offense early, turning it over six times in the first six minutes. Joshua Jefferson broke a three-minute scoring drought with a three. Threes started to rain home on both sides, with Melvin Council Jr. and Nate Heise trading threes.

Elmarko Jackson made a hustle play to help the Jayhawks extend their lead. After nearly turning it over, Jackson dove on a loose ball to keep the possession alive. Jamari McDowell found Tre White for a three, who made another after Heise misfired. TJ Otzelberger called timeout with his Cyclones trailing 20-9 with 11:17 remaining in the first half.

Milian Momcilovic knocked down a three, but the Cyclones went on another drought where they couldn’t get offense going. Kansas broke off a 9-0 run over 2:25 to extend its lead to 31-14. Peterson scored his first two buckets of the night, while White knocked down another three.

The Jayhawks continued to pile on momentum, hampering any opportunity Iowa State had on offense. Kansas went on another run, this one of eight unanswered points with White and Elmarko Jackson making threes. The Jayhawks grew their lead to 20, holding a 39-16 advantage with 3:26 to play.

Council scored five straight for the Jayhawks as Kansas took a 44-23 lead into halftime. The Jayhawks shot over 50% from the floor and three, while holding Iowa State to 24.2% from the field. Kansas forced 10 turnovers, holding a 13-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Second half: Jayhawks respond well to strong opening spurt by Cyclones

Iowa State’s reputation as a strong second half team showed itself early on Tuesday. The Cyclones made their first three shots, with Tamin Lipsey scoring twice. After the refs erased a White three due to an injury, Peterson followed with a three that put Kansas’ lead back at 20.

Then, the Jayhawks led by Peterson started to launch quick shots and turn it over. Momcilovic cut the Cyclones’ deficit to 16, backing down White for a hook shot.

The ball started to stick offensively for Kansas, but then Bidunga found Tiller for an open dunk. Iowa State started to catch fire from deep, making threes on three straight possessions. Heise got an open look after Peterson was slow getting back after landing wrong on a missed dunk.

Bidunga split a double team for a dunk as Kansas tried to reestablish momentum. Heise followed with a dunk of his own, but White made his fifth three to put the Jayhawks’ lead at 58-44.

Jefferson missed two free throws, a layup, and an open three to hamper Iowa State’s chances at getting back into the game. Kansas struggled to get into a rhythm as the Cyclones increased their pressure defensively, but Jamari McDowell gave the Jayhawks life with a late-shot clock contested three.

McDowell’s three sparked a 7-0 spurt that resulted in a 10-0 run. Council made a layup to push Kansas’ lead back to 20, leading 65-44 with 8:26 to play.

Peterson knocked home a three after a McDowell offensive rebound, followed by McDowell knocking down another three. Council converted an and-one to help stop the bleeding after Lipsey cut the lead to under 20. The Jayhawks held a comfortable 78-57 lead with 3:37 remaining.

Self remained with his core rotation despite holding a 20-point advantage until the last possession. The Jayhawks secured a blowout win in a bounce back effort.