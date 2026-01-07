Fast recap: Kansas erases 15-point deficit, wins in overtime over TCU

Kansas trailed 78-63 with 6:44 remaining in the second half after Liutauras Lelevicius hit a three. The Jayhawks fought their way back to tie the game, with Darryn Peterson making three free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt with 5.7 seconds left. Kansas held on to beat TCU in overtime, escaping Allen Fieldhouse with a 104-100 win.

The comeback in the late stages of the second half was made possible by TCU struggling to execute with the game on the line. The Horned Frogs struggled from the line, and failed to inbound against the press.

While Peterson forced the game into overtime, he also didn’t play in the extra period. He scored 32 points in a season-high 32 minutes. Tre White and Melvin Council provided the bulk of the offense in place of Peterson. Council scored nine points in overtime to help ice the game.

First half: Late surge brings Kansas ahead at halftime

TCU made its first three shots on good looks as Kansas looked unengaged defensively to start the game. Bryson Tiller converted an and-one, and David Punch and Darryn Peterson traded baskets. Peterson showed explosiveness to the rim on a layup to tie the game at 11-11.

The Horned Frogs took the lead with consecutive threes while the Jayhawks endured a short scoring drought. Kansas started 6/9 from the floor, but turnovers hampered its offensive chances. Tre White broke the ice with a step-back three, but Punch answered with two of his own.

Micah Robinson extended TCU’s lead to six off a third-chance score as it dominated the glass. Elmarko Jackson got out in transition, but the Jayhawks struggled to keep up with the Horned Frogs’ offense. Liutauras Lelevicius hit his second three of the half to force Bill Self to call a timeout with Kansas trailing 28-20.

White scored a tough two, but then left Brock Harding for a wide-open three. Then, the Jayhawks started to turn things around defensively. TCU endured a 1/7 stretch from the floor, being forced into long possessions. The Jayhawks got back within one score, as White hit another step-back three to put the score at 32-29.

Kansas’ offense caught fire over a two-minute stretch to bring the Jayhawks ahead. Peterson and Melvin Council Jr. hit threes. Then, Peterson and White scored at the rim as part of a 7-0 spurt to give Kansas a 39-36 lead.

The Jayhawks took a 41-36 lead into halftime after trailing for 15 minutes in the first half. Kansas turned things around defensively in the last six minutes to hold a lead at the break.

Second half: Jayhawks scratch and claw their way to overtime

TCU got three baskets inside to take the lead back just over two minutes into the second half. Kansas generated looks at the rim, with Peterson and White converting tough baskets. However the Horned Frogs had answers of their own, with the game tied at 49-49 at the under-16 timeout.

Punch gave the Jayhawks’ frontcourt trouble, scoring seven straight for the Horned Frogs. TCU went on a 10-0 run over 1:36, with Jayden Pierre hitting a three to put the Horned Frogs’ lead at 59-50.

Flory Bidunga made a free throw, but TCU couldn’t stop scoring. The Horned Frogs scored eight more in a hurry to put their lead at 67-51 with 11:32 remaining in the second half.

Peterson attempted to will Kansas back into the game, scoring the team’s next seven points. However, the Jayhawks couldn’t contain Punch, who scored two more baskets. TCU held firm control at the eight-minute mark, leading 75-60.

Lelevicius and Robinson kept a potential Kansas comeback at bay, knocking down threes. The Jayhawks showed some fight, cutting the deficit to single digits with 3:10 left. TCU and Kansas traded threes in the late stages, with Jamari McDowell making the score 85-79 with a minute left.

TCU missed two front-ends of one-and-ones as Kansas played the foul game. Council converted a and-one, and the Jayhawks trailed 85-82 with 37 seconds left. Harding missed another free throw, but White missed a three that would’ve tied the game.

Lelevicius made two free throws, but Bidunga answered with a put-back layup. TCU struggled to inbound, turning the ball over with five seconds left. Peterson was fouled on a three-point attempt, making all three free-throws to tie the game at 87-87 with 1.7 seconds left.

Peterson got another look after a hail mary miss from TCU gave the Jayhawks the ball in their own end. He missed the three to send the game to overtime.

Overtime: Kansas finds a way to win in overtime

Council converted an and-one to give Kansas a 92-89 lead with 3:33 remaining in the extra period.

TCU made two free throws, then Bidunga scored on a tap-in to put Kansas’ lead back at three with 2:09 to play. Kansas controlled the clock with the lead, with Bidunga gaining an extra possession after a missed free throw.

Council gave Kansas a 97-91 lead with 1:06 left, but Pierre answered with a three.

Jackson nearly turned it over against TCU’s press, but it led to a transition lob for White. The Horned Frogs still had answers, with Harding hitting a three to put Kansas’ lead at 99-97 with 34.3 remaining.

Council made one free throw on a trip to the line, then Jackson came up with a steal. Council put Kansas ahead 102-97 with 21 seconds left. Pierre responded again, hitting a three to bring TCU within two.

Jamari McDowell iced the game with two free throws, and the Jayhawks won 104-100.