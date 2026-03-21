Fast recap: Kansas escapes Cal Baptist in Round of 64

Darryn Peterson hit a three to put Kansas up 22 with 8:54 to play, capping an entertaining stretch of traded buckets with Cal Baptist star Dominque Daniels Jr. It was Daniels who took over late as the Lancers trimmed the deficit all the way down to six.

Daniels missed two looks in the final minute, and Kansas held on for a 68-60 win despite not scoring for over five minutes down the stretch. White got ahead of the Lancers press, throwing down a dunk to ice the game.

Darryn Peterson delivered in his first NCAA Tournament with 28 points, setting a Kansas freshman record for points in a tournament game. White was the Jayhawks’ second-leading scorer with 12 points.

Daniels countered Peterson’s every move. The NCAA’s fifth leading scorer scored 25 points, but missed two looks down the stretch that could’ve given Cal Baptist a better chance to win.

First half: Kansas leads by 20 at halftime after Peterson takes over late

The game played at a fast pace to start, but the pace didn’t lead to a lot of offense for either team. Kansas started 0/5 from the floor before Bryson Tiller threw down a put-back dunk. The Jayhawks forced four Cal Baptist turnovers in the first four minutes. Tre White converted an and-one to give Kansas an 8-3 lead heading into the first media timeout.

As the Jayhawks struggled to score, they held the Lancers scoreless for almost three minutes. Dominque Daniels Jr. scored his first basket, while Kansas endured a similar three-minute drought. The Jayhawks’ only offense came from White getting to the line, making five straight free throws to push their lead to 13-5.

Kansas started to find its offense, making three straight shots. After an 0/6 start, Peterson got a pair of shots to fall. Paul Mbiya threw down a dunk to cap a 5/6 stretch from the floor, extending the Jayhawks’ lead to 23-8.

Jayden Jackson and Martel Williams scored on consecutive trips to snap an 8-0 Kansas run. The Lancers finally found their offense, scoring twice more to cut into the deficit. Cal Baptist went on an 8-2 run to trail by 11 with 4:24 remaining in the first half.

Peterson hit a midrange jumper, but then the Jayhawks forced a pair of contested threes. Kansas settled back into good offense, with Council finding Mbiya on a lob. Peterson caught fire, scoring on the Jayhawks’ last three trips of the half to give them a 38-18 lead at the break.

Despite a dreadful start, Peterson’s 15 first-half points gave Kansas a comfortable lead at halftime. The Jayhawks limited Daniels to five points on 1/10 shooting, while Cal Baptist as a whole shot 21.9% from the floor in the half.

Second half: Jayhawks avoid colossal collapse amidst Daniels takeover

Peterson continued the momentum he built at the end of the first half, knocking down a three on his first shot of the next 20 minutes. Kansas went on an 8-0 run after Cal Baptist opened the half with a score. Council drove for a layup, and the Jayhawks extended their lead to 48-22 at the under-16 timeout.

Daniels made the Lancers’ first three of the night after they missed their first nine attempts. White made a mid-range, then Tiller scored a second-chance basket. Kansas remained in firm control, leading by 23 with 12:14 remaining.

Cal Baptist scored four straight to trim the deficit under 20. Daniels and Peterson started trading blows, with Daniels hitting a stepback three and driving for two. Peterson countered with threes on consecutive possessions. Both teams went on a stretch of four straight makes, with Kansas leading 64-42.

The Lancers scored on their next three trips, with Daniels converting an and-one. Daniels followed with a three, cutting the Kansas lead to 12 with 6:07 remaining. Peterson quieted the pro-Cal Baptist crowd and 10-0 Lancer run with a two.

Kansas hit a wall offensively, going on a scoring drought of five minutes. Daniels continued his takeover, scoring six straight points to bring Cal Baptist within eight with two minutes to play. Williams scored inside, and the Lancers trailed 66-60 with 1:06 remaining.

Daniels missed two looks in the final minute. Cal Baptist was forced to press, and White got ahead of the press for a dunk to salt the game away.

Despite not scoring for over five minutes down the stretch, the Jayhawks held on to advance to the Round of 32. Kansas will play St. John’s on Sunday, with game time yet to be determined.