Fast recap: Kansas extends winning streak to seven with Utah win

For the first time since the 2022-23 season, Kansas won its seventh straight Big 12 game. The Jayhawks took down Utah 71-59 on Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas maybe didn’t play its cleanest game, but had strong spurts in the second half to get a comfortable win over Big 12 bottom dweller Utah.

Flory Bidunga put together a complete performance, scoring 17 points, 10 rebounds, and picking up seven blocks. The blocks were a career-high, and Bidunga’s defensive presence was felt all afternoon. Tre White scored 16, and Darryn Peterson added 14.

Utah kept things close at times during the first half. The Utes started strong but couldn’t maintain momentum, enduring extended scoring droughts over the course of the game. Keanu Dawes led all scorers with 22, while Terrence Brown scored 16.

Kansas will welcome the current #1 team in the country on Monday night. The Jayhawks will take on Arizona at 8 p.m. on ESPN’s Big Monday.

First half: Kansas extends lead late in up-and-down first half

Melvin Council Jr. opened the scoring with a three, but it was Utah that outscored the Jayhawks early. Keanu Dawes and Terrence Brown accounted for the Utes’ first 12 points, with Dawes knocking down two threes. Kansas was not engaged defensively to start the game, leaving shooters open and getting beat on back-cuts.

Bryson Tiller converted an and-one to tie the game at 8-8. However, Utah scored consecutive baskets in side to take a lead into the under-16 timeout.

Utah’s guards attempted to attack switches against Kansas’ bigs but couldn’t come away with points over the taller bodies. Flory Bidunga helped erase looks at the rim, picking up two blocks.

Council helped the Jayhawks increase their pace, making a quick layup before tossing a sky-scraping lob to Bidunga. Darryn Peterson followed with a mid-range jumper, giving Kansas an 18-14 lead. Utah cooled off after its hot start, going scoreless for over four minutes.

Brown and Dawes scored again to end the drought and tie the game. Peterson responded with a three to put Kansas ahead. Council outran Brown for a loose ball, then found Jayden Dawson for a three to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to 26-18.

Utah started to inch closer after Council took a hard fall and headed to the locker room. Bidunga fouled a three-point shooter, while the Jayhawks started to turn it over. Tiller threw a lob to Bidunga, but the Utes trimmed its deficit to two with 3:48 to play.

Tiller gave Kansas a spark, making a post bucket and blocking a shot that led to a Jamari McDowell dunk. Council returned to the game, forcing a turnover then scoring inside to help extend the lead.

Kansas held a 38-31 lead at the half. Council led the Jayhawks with nine points and was the spark when they needed one. Kansas shot over 50% from the floor and extend its lead late after Utah played the Jayhawks close often in the first half.

Second half: Bidunga powers Jayhawks on both ends to win seventh straight

Utah opened the half with a Don McHenry three, then Dawes got left wide open for an easy dunk. The Utes quickly cut their deficit to two, and Bill Self called a timeout less than 90 seconds into the second half.

Kansas’ ball and body movement improved, converting lobs on consecutive possessions. Utah kept pace with twos, before Bidunga converted another lob. The Jayhawks led 44-40 at the under-16 timeout.

The Utes endured a three-and-a-half minute scoring drought, but the Jayhawks failed to capitalize and extend their lead. Tre White made a pair of baskets, and Kansas held a 49-42 lead with 11:31 to play.

The Jayhawks started to generate some energy, sparked by Bidunga’s presence inside. His sixth block led to a transition dunk from White. Kansas forced a turnover, and Council scored to extend its lead back to double-digits.

Utah endured another extended scoring drought while Kansas started to pour it on. Peterson scored five straight, picking up a steal and throwing down a dunk through contact to put the Jayahwks’ lead at 59-44.

Dawes stopped a 10-0 Kansas run, converting an and-one with a dunk inside. He scored again as Utah started to cut into the deficit. Bidunga put the ball on the floor, driving for a layup. The Utes followed with five straight, still trailing 64-54 at the under-four timeout.

Kansas closed out its seventh straight win with a 7-0 run. The flurry of lobs continued, with White converting another look at the rim.