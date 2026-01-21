Fast recap: Kansas holds off Colorado for road win without Bill Self

Jacque Vaughn led Kansas to its first Big 12 road win of the season, holding off a feisty Colorado team for a 75-69 win late in Boulder on Tuesday. Bill Self did not make the trip, going to the hospital on Monday for a precautionary health scare.

The Jayhawks didn’t put together their strongest performance, but found a way to win. Melvin Council led the team with 18 points, making clutch buckets down the stretch to help secure the win. Darryn Peterson scored 16, fighting through the game after turning his ankle. Tre White had a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double, making nine of 10 free throws.

Colorado only led for 2:24 of the game, but the Buffaloes hung around for the first 35 minutes. Kansas closed strong as Council scored six straight. Colorado kept pace with six threes in the first half, but shot 31% from the floor in the second half.

Kansas will have another opportunity on the road, with Self expected to be back on the sidelines. The Jayhawks will play the Sunflower Showdown from Manhattan, taking on Kansas State at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

First half: Kansas holds slim but consistent first-half lead

Kansas missed its first four shots as Isaiah Johnson scored Colorado’s first five points to give the Buffaloes an early lead. After a slow start against the zone, Darryn Peterson solved it with threes on consecutive possessions. Melvin Council Jr. added another three to give the Jayhawks a 13-5 lead.

The game’s first media timeout didn’t occur until the 12:54 mark. Colorado scored five straight to cut its deficit to two. Barrington Hargress made a three in transition, then a poor rebounding effort led to a Bangot Dak dunk and Kansas timeout.

Tre White knocked down a three to start a three-point barrage from both teams. Colorado had answers in the form of Hargress and Sebastian Rancik. White made another three to push the Jayhawks’ lead to 23-18.

Elmarko Jackson extended Kansas’ lead to eight with a layup in transition. However, Felix Kossaras failed to let the Jayhawks build further on their lead, answering with a three from the corner.

Alon Michaeli made Colorado’s sixth three of the half to bring the Buffaloes within three. Kansas struggled to find easy offense, as Darryn Peterson broke a 2:35 scoring drought with a contested mid-range.

Colorado found similar offensive struggles, going scoreless for a 2:33 stretch. However, the Jayhawks failed to capitalize, and Rancik scored after a turnover to bring the Buffaloes within one.

Kansas traded free throws with Colorado’s baskets inside. Council made a late three, but Hargress tipped in a shot at the buzzer to give Kansas a 40-38 lead at the half.

The Jayhawks shot 41% from the floor, struggling to find consistent offense. They ran less set plays with Jacque Vaughn running things, leading to more pick-and-roll and dribble drive offense. Kansas never led by more than eight, but played from in front for 17:08 in the first half.

Second half: Jayhawks withhold feisty Buffaloes for road win

Kansas missed its first three shots from the floor before Peterson scored on consecutive possessions. Colorado started the half similarly cold, going without a field goal for 2:42 after Dak scored on the Buffaloes’ first trip of the second half.

Peterson rolled his left ankle on the defensive end, limping to the bench in what looked like a considerable amount of pain. He had a quick stint on the bench, checking back in with 13:55 remaining in the second half.

Flory Bidunga made his first shot of the game at the 15:43 mark in the second half. He got an easy look inside to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to 47-41.

Hargress cut Colorado’s deficit to three with a three, but the Buffaloes’ offense came few and far between. Jamari McDowell extended Kansas’ lead to 51-44 with a corner three. Colorado answered with five straight, getting to the free-throw line and trailing by two at the under-12 timeout.

The Jayhawks responded with five straight of their own, with Bidunga converting an and-one to put their lead at seven. However, Johnson kept the Buffaloes right in it with another answer, knocking down a three. Bidunga and Johnson traded baskets again, and Kansas held a 58-54 lead with 7:46 to play.

Out of the under-eight timeout, Council tossed a lob to Bidunga. However, Michaeli followed with five straight, making a three to bring Colorado within one.

Kansas quickly flipped momentum on its head, with Bryson Tiller blocking a shot after his own turnover that would’ve given the Buffaloes the lead. Council followed with a pair of baskets, stealing an inbounds pass and scoring to put the Jayhawks’ lead back at five.

Council continued to take over, scoring another layup. Peterson followed with a banked three to put the Jayhawks’ lead at 69-60 with 2:09 to play. Colorado’s offense fell flat down the stretch, going scoreless for three minutes and missing 10 straight shots.

Kansas put the game away from the free throw line. Council threw down a late dunk as Colorado converted a pair of and-ones to no avail in the final minute.