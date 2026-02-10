Fast recap: Kansas knocks off undefeated Arizona

In life, three things are certain: death, taxes and Bill Self winning on ESPN’s Big Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas defeated undefeated #1 Arizona 82-78 on Monday night. Self improved to 40-0 on Big Monday at Allen Fieldhouse.

The odds may have been stacked against the Jayhawks from before the opening tip, as Darryn Peterson got ruled out with flu-like symptoms shortly before the game started. However, Kansas fought for all 40 minutes without its leading scorer to knock off the #1 team in the country.

Flory Bidunga powered the Jayhawks, taking over during the second half to help them push in front. He finished with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double, and his late block helped Kansas secure the win. Melvin Council Jr. only made six of his 25 shots, but 10 free throws landed him with 23 points. Bryson Tiller and Jamari McDowell helped Kansas keep pace in the first half.

Freshman Brayden Burries made shot after shot for Arizona, finishing with a game-high 25 points. The Wildcats shot over 40% from the floor, but Kansas’ defense hampered them late to secure the win.

Kansas won its eighth straight game, beating the #1 team at Allen Fieldhouse for the first time in program history.

First half: Kansas and Arizona trade haymakers in entertaining first half

The game couldn’t start worse for Kansas after news of Peterson’s unavailability broke shortly before tip-off. The Jayhawks missed their first three shots, while Arizona got three easy looks at the rim. Bill Self called a timeout just over 90 seconds into the game, trailing 6-0.

Bryson Tiller scored on a put-back to get Kansas on the board. However, Arizona knocked balls free and disrupted the Jayhawks’ offense. Motiejus Krivas scored over Flory Bidunga on consecutive possessions, giving the Wildcats a 10-4 lead.



The Jayhawks started to get their offense going, sparked by five consecutive points from Jamari McDowell. As momentum started to turn, Arizona had constant counters. Kansas drew within four on threes straight trips, but the Wildcats answered each with scores of their own.

Tiller brought Kansas within four again, then tied the game at 19-19 with a three. However, the Wildcats punched right back with a three from Dwayne Aristode. Tiller hit another three to trim the Jayhawks’ deficit to two.

However, Arizona responded with five straight. Jaden Bradley made an open mid-range, then Ivan Kharchenkov got loose on a backdoor cut. The Wildcats pushed their lead to 29-22 with 7:47 remaining in the first half.

The Jayhawks continued to fight their way back. Melvin Council Jr. converted an and-one, then Tiller made a turnaround jumper. After Tobe Awaka scored, Kansas forced a turnover that led to a Tre White dunk to draw within two.

Brayden Burries and Anthony Dell’Orso knocked down threes to push Arizona’s lead to seven. Kansas scored seven straight, five on the fastbreak, to even the game. McDowell knocked home a transition three to knot the score at 38-38.

McDowell tied it again, but then Burries made another three. Arizona took a 45-42 lead, constantly answering blows from Kansas. The duo of Tiller and McDowell took over at different times of the half to keep the Jayhawks in it, combining for 24 points.

Second half: Jayhawks scratch and claw their way to history

Arizona threw the early punch out of the break. Burries scored four points as part of a 7-0 run to push the Wildcats’ lead to 55-44. The Jayhawks made just one of their first six second-half shots.

As momentum started to turn, Council knocked down a three to give Kansas a jolt. Four free throws later, the Jayhawks had trimmed the deficit to four. The teams traded baskets, with Arizona holding a 60-55 lead with 13:50 to play.

The Jayhawks were on the verge of making their way back into the game. Baskets were hard to come by, but Council got out in transition to put the score at 62-58. Bidunga followed with an emphatic and-one dunk to bring Kansas within one with 11:13 to play.

Bidunga caught fire, scoring Kansas’ next two buckets to put the Jayhawks in front. Arizona endured a three-minute scoring drought, and Council drove for a layup to push the Kansas lead to 67-64. Allen Fieldhouse exploded as Tommy Lloyd called a timeout.

Kansas forced a turnover, then Council got to the line for two free throws to push its lead to five. Burries broke the ice with a three, but Bidunga had an instant answer with a second-chance bucket.

Jackson flew out of nowhere to pick off a pass, then dropped a dime on the other end for a Tiller dunk. Kansas led 73-67 at the under-four timeout.

Kansas struggled to extend its lead, with shots falling flat on tired legs. Burries made two free throws, then Kharchenkov scored to bring Arizona within two with 2:09 to play.

Bidunga knocked down two crucial free throws to give Kansas some breathing room. After getting a stop, Council drove for a circus floater to give the Jayhawks a 77-71 lead with 0:51 remaining.

Yet, Arizona punched right back. Bradley made a runner, then the Wildcats forced a turnover on the inbounds pass. Burries buried a three to put the score at 77-76 with 34 seconds left.

Council hit two free throws to put Kansas’ lead at three. Burries drove to the rim, but Bidunga swatted away the shot. Council hit one free throw, then Krivas brought Arizona within two with 9.8 remaining. Kansas closed out the win.