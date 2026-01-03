Fast recap: Kansas' late comeback falls short at UCF

Darryn Peterson made a three to put Kansas ahead 59-58 with 11 minutes left in the second half. He subbed out quickly after, and UCF outscored the Jayhawks 12-2 over the next six minutes. Kansas responded with a 9-0 run and tied the game late on multiple occasions, but the Jayhawks couldn’t get over the hump. UCF snuck out of Addition Financial Arena with a 81-75 win on Saturday.

Peterson shined in the first half, making his return after missing the last two games. The star freshman scored 23 points in 18 first half minutes. Peterson finished with 26, but didn’t play the last 11 minutes of the game.

Melvin Council Jr. stepped up in Peterson’s absence. After struggling with foul trouble in the first half, Council scored 20 in the next 20 minutes. Council willed the Jayhawks close multiple times in the second half, tying the game twice in the final three minutes.

Jordan Burks hit a late three, and Riley Kugel converted an and-one to hold off Kansas in the final minute. Kugel, a former Kansas commit out of the transfer portal, led UCF with 19 points. Themus Fulks scored 16, and Burks added 14.

First half: Darryn Peterson carries Kansas in high-scoring first half

Both teams struggled offensively out of the gate, shaking off the rust after not playing in nearly two weeks. Kugel hit a three to put UCF ahead 7-5.

The Jayhawks responded with five straight. Darryn Peterson made a three off a UCF turnover after missing his first two attempts. Kansas held a slim 10-9 lead at the game’s first media timeout. However, Melvin Council Jr. picked up two early fouls.

Peterson took over as Kansas extended its lead. The star freshman scored 11 straight for the Jayhawks in a two-minute stretch, including two threes to put their lead at 18-12. However, Jamichael Stillwell responded with an and-one to keep the Knights close.

Jamari McDowell hit a late-shot clock three, but Kansas’ offense struggled while Council and Peterson sat the bench. UCF scored five straight to cut the Jayhawks’ lead to one, with Chris Johnson knocking down a three.

Tre White hit a mid-range to break a three-minute scoring drought. The Knights endured a similar slump of their own, before Kugel took over to give UCF the lead back.

Kugel scored seven straight to put the Knights on top. He attacked switches against Kansas’ bigs, along with a made three to put UCF ahead 27-23.

Kansas forced tough, one-on-one shots as the offense continued to struggle. UCF countered with easy looks, with Stillwell making an unguarded three to put the Knights lead at 36-29. Peterson was the Jayhawks’ main source of offense, but he had to generate a lot of the looks himself.

Peterson got an open corner three as Kansas cut into the deficit. Elmarko Jackson drove for a layup, but Kansas couldn’t flip momentum after Johnson picked up a technical foul.

Fulks made a tough two and scored UCF’s last five points as it held a 44-41 lead at halftime. Peterson scored a season-high 23 points in the first half, accounting for 15 of Kansas’ 32 shots. UCF shot over 50% from the floor and scored the most points in a first half against Kansas this season.

Second half: Jayhawks can’t overcome second-half lull

UCF scored the first four points of the second half, extending its lead to seven. Seven-footer John Bol picked up a pair of fouls before going at Bidunga for a jump hook. Kugel also attacked Bidunga, making a mid-range shot as UCF led 52-46 at the under-16.

After missing a lot of the first half with foul trouble, Council started to takeover while Peterson caught a breather on the bench. Council scored 12 straight for the Jayhawks, including a solo 5-0 run. He brought Kansas within one on multiple occasions, before tying the game at 56-56 with a three.

Peterson knocked down an open corner three to put Kansas back ahead. However, UCF continued to respond. The Knights scored seven straight in just over a minute to take a 65-59 lead. Devan Cambridge made four consecutive free throws before Jordan Burks hit a corner three.

Bidunga picked up his fourth foul with 8:48 to play. Kansas endured a stretch without Bidunga or Peterson on the floor, continuing to rely on Council. He made a layup, but the Jayhawks trailed 66-61 at the under-eight timeout.

Both teams hit a wall offensively, each going on scoring droughts of near three minutes. UCF broke the ice first with a layup from Burks. The Knights went on an extended 12-2 run to grow their lead to 70-61 as Kansas struggled to find offensive answers with Peterson on the bench.

The Jayhawks finally came to life, going on a 7-0 run to cut their deficit to two. Kansas got out in transition, and Bidunga made the score 70-68 with 3:50 to play.

Council drove through the lane to tie the game. However, Kugel responded with two of his own to keep UCF ahead. Kansas got a stop, then Council tied it at 72-72 with just over a minute to play.

UCF shared the ball well on its next possession, finding Burks for a three to give the Knights the lead. White drew a foul on a three-point attempt with the Jayhawks trailing by four, knocking down all three to put the score at 76-75 with 16.2 seconds left.

Kugel converted an and-one to put UCF’s lead at four and ice the game.