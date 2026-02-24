Fast recap: Kansas responds in major fashion against Houston

Just over 48 hours after posting one of its worst performances of the season, Kansas bounced back in a major way over #5 Houston on Monday night. The Jayhawks used a 12-0 run early in the second half to put away the Cougars en route to a 69-56 win in Allen Fieldhouse.

The win improves Kansas to 41-0 on ESPN’s Big Monday in Allen Fieldhouse. Houston lost its third straight game for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Jayhawks improved to 21-8 on the season and 11-4 in Big 12 play, moving into a tie for second with Houston.

Tre White posted his best performance of the season to lead the Jayhawks. He scored 23 points and made three threes, his most since 1/13 against Iowa State. Darryn Peterson chipped in 14, but played over 30 minutes and was on the court to finish the game.

Kansas’ defensive effort was a major contributor in the win. The Jayhawks held Houston to 31.8% shooting and 20% from three. A shot clock violation late in the first half helped Kansas build momentum heading into halftime, and it compounded that into a blowout second half. Only one Cougar finished in double figures, with freshman Kingston Flemings scoring 16.

The Jayhawks will take a two-game road trip to Arizona, starting with the #2 Arizona Wildcats at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

First half: Shot-clock violation gives Jayhawks spark late in first half

Kansas unsurprisingly started out in a physical rock fight against Houston. Bryson Tiller converted a second-chance and-one to open the scoring, but then the Jayhawks went on a five-minute scoring drought impaired by turnovers. Tre White got a pair of good looks off back cuts but failed to convert. The Cougars couldn’t take advantage, forced into tough jumpers amidst a 2/8 start from the floor.

Houston got a pair of looks inside, while Kansas continued to miss a good look or turn the ball over. Milos Uzan beat the shot clock with a three to push the Cougars to an 11-0 run over 3:49. Bill Self called a timeout with the Jayhawks trailing 11-3 at the 14:09 mark.

The Jayhawks started getting downhill, resulting in four straight points from the free throw line. However, they couldn’t buy a bucket from the floor, missing eight consecutive shots after Tiller’s opening bucket. Kansas’ defense kept it close, trailing 13-7 at the under-12 timeout.

Peterson broke an eight-minute field goal drought with a put-back layup. However, he soon after picked up his second foul and took a seat on the bench. Kansas brought its deficit within four on consecutive possessions, but Houston had answers both times.

Jamari McDowell brought the Jayhawks within three with their first three of the game. The Cougars responded with four straight, with Kingston Flemings getting loose for a transition dunk. Flory Bidunga threw down a dunk of his own, and a shot clock violation gave Kansas life heading into the under-four timeout.

The Jayhawks scored seven straight points out of the timeout to retake the lead. McDowell helped force a turnover, then found White cross-court for a three to tie the game at 27-27. Council gave Kansas the lead with free throws, while it held Houston scoreless for the final 3:23 of the half.

Peterson scored to give Kansas a 31-27 lead at the half. The Jayhawks closed the half on an 11-0 run, locking down on the defensive end to take a lead into the break.

Second half: Kansas opens up commanding lead in strong second half

Council found Tiller for a lob early in the second half, but Emanuel Sharp quickly answered with a three. The Jayhawks scored four straight in transition, as White hit Council on a perfect outlet pass for a dunk. White followed with a steal and layup, forcing a Houston timeout with Kansas leading 37-32.

Chris Cenac Jr. answered with a three, but Council continued to push the pace for the Jayhawks. He converted an and-one and drew another foul on speeding drives down the court.

As Houston missed nine consecutive shots, Kansas went on a 12-0 run to extend its lead to 49-35. Council was the catalyst, finding White for a transition three before scoring a bucket of his own.

Flemings brought Houston within 10 with a two, but the Jayhawks instantly responded to pad their lead. Peterson and White knocked down threes as part of an 8-0 run over 1:52. White scored again, and Kansas held a commanding 59-41 lead at the under-eight timeout.

The Cougars had a response to inch closer into the game. Flemings scored four points as part of a 7-0 run to trim Houston’s deficit to 13 with 5:48 to play.

McDowell hit a big shot, ending a three-minute scoring drought with a three. Mercy Miller hit one of his own, but Peterson answered with a three to put Kansas’ lead at 16 with 3:06 remaining.

Kansas closed out the win, with Houston enduring a late scoring drought of over two minutes.