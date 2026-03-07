Fast recap: Kansas scores 104 on Kansas State on Senior Day

After dropping both games of its Arizona road trip, Kansas responded to blow out Kansas State 104-85 on Senior Day. The Jayhawks tied their highest-scoring output of the season, picking up a blowout win over their in-state rivals on senior day.

Darryn Peterson led Kansas with 27 points in an efficient 10/15 outing. He added five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in likely his last game at Allen Fieldhouse.

The senior duo of Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. showed out in their last chance in front of the home crowd. White scored 23, knocking down five threes and picking up 11 rebounds. Council had a near triple-double with 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

After a slower start, Kansas caught fire in the second half. The Jayhawks shot 76.7%, making six of eight threes in the final 20 minutes.

With the win, Kansas secures a double-bye in the Big 12 Tournament, playing its first game on Thursday. If BYU beats Texas Tech on Saturday night, the Jayhawks will get the three seed.

First half: Kansas takes control in fast-paced first half

Kansas played all six of its seniors over the four minutes, holding a lead before giving way to the usual starters. Wilder Evers and Nginyu Ngala fired threes but couldn’t get them to fall. Tre White knocked down two threes as the Jayhawks led 8-7 at the first media timeout.

Darryn Peterson drew a pair of fouls on a single possession, as Kansas reached the bonus at the 14:36 mark. Melvin Council Jr. knocked down a second-chance three, while the Jayhawks started to get out in transition. Peterson drove for a score on the break, before getting a steal and tossing a lob to White. Kansas State interim head coach Matthew Driscoll called timeout with the Wildcats trailing 16-11.

Taj Manning scored four straight to bring Kansas State within one. There was sloppy offense from both sides, rushing jump shots and turning the ball over. Council got the Jayhawk fans going with a lob to Bidunga to bring Kansas’ lead to 20-15.

Peterson scored five straight as part of a 9-0 run to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to double-digits. Kansas State’s offense continued to slump going on a scoring drought of nearly four minutes.

The Wildcats’ offense started to get rolling as leading scorer PJ Haggerty got hot. He scored a pair of baskets, trimming Kansas State’s deficit to five. Council countered with Kansas’ next six, before Peterson scored in transition to put the lead back to nine.

Kohl Rosario threw down a put-back dunk, then Bidunga skied for a lob through contact. The Jayhawks held a 37-26 lead while the Wildcats endured a drought from the field.

Bidunga scored twice more, getting a nice post feed from Rosario. The freshman followed his assist with a corner three to give Kansas a 44-31 lead. Peterson drew a late foul to put the Jayhawks’ lead at 46-33.

Kansas took a lot of threes, making five of 18 attempts. The Jayhawks’ succeeded in second-chance and in transition, while out-rebounding Kansas State 33-16.

Second half: Jayhawks roll to a blowout behind efficient offensive attack

Kansas rattled off an 8-0 run after Nate Johnson opened the half with an and-one. White started and ended the run, making a transition three from the corner. Kansas State responded with six straight, but Bidunga converted another lob to put the Jayhawks’ lead at 56-42.

White knocked down his fourth three of the half, but Kansas State continued to stick around. CJ Jones hit a three to put the Wildcats’ deficit at 11. Peterson responded with five straight, converting an and-one and making a mid-range jumper. Council also knocked home a mid-range, with Kansas leading 68-52 at the under-12 timeout.

Peterson continued to power Kansas’ offense, scoring five straight to push its lead over 20. White followed with another three while Council and Peterson also scored twos. The Jayhawks took firm control, leading 82-57 with 8:12 remaining.

The Jayhawks continued to pour it on, with role players getting in on the action. Elmarko Jackson knocked down a three before Paul Mbiya threw down dunks on three straight possessions. Kansas emptied its bench at the under-four timeout, leading 94-67.

Evers put Kansas at the 100 mark with a three. Every Jayhawk on the roster got into the game in a Senior Day win over their in-state rival.