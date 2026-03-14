Fast recap: Kansas shut down by Houston in Big 12 Semifinal

Kansas didn’t make its first field goal in the second half until the 10:48 mark. By that point, the Jayhawks trailed Houston by 20 after missing 16 straight shots to open the half. Kansas fell 69-47 to the Cougars in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinal.

The Jayhawks ended the game 24.6% from the floor and 30.4% from three. Darryn Peterson was Kansas’ only double-figure scorer with 14 points. The 47 points is Kansas’ lowest scoring output since scoring 46 points, also against Houston in 2024.

Chris Cenac Jr. helped Houston get out to an early lead, getting open on pick-and-pops and knocking down threes. He finished with 17 points and fellow freshman Kingston Flemings led all scorers with 21.

Kansas now awaits its fate on Selection Sunday. The Jayhawks are a four seed in most projections, with placement and opponent still to be determined.

First half: Houston holds lead after getting out to a hot start

Houston’s bigs played an impact early, with JoJo Tugler backing down Flory Bidunga to open the scoring. Chris Cenac Jr. got a second chance dunk to put the Cougars up 4-0, and Bill Self quickly called a timeout at the 17:43 mark.

Peterson got Kansas on the board with a trip to the line, but Houston extended its lead from beyond the arc. Milos Uzan, Kingston Flemings, and Cenac hit triples on consecutive possessions for a 9-0 run over 1:48. Peterson hit a three, but the Jayhawks trailed 13-5 at the game’s first media timeout.

Peterson picked off a Uzan pass, racing down the court and finding Tre White for a lob. Flemings answered with a tough two, keeping Houston’s lead at eight.

Cenac padded the Cougars’ lead with his second three of the night. Kansas scored five straight, with Peterson hitting a three to trim the deficit to six.

Houston extend its lead in a stint where both Peterson and Flory Bidunga sat on the bench. The Cougars outscored the Jayhawks 11-5 in a three-minute stretch, scoring on four consecutive possessions. Jamari McDowell knocked down a three, but Cenac’s third triple pushed Houston’s lead to 29-17.

Kansas struggled to find consistent offense, but shutting down Houston defensively helped get it back into the game. The Jayhawks managed eight points over a 3:39 Cougar drought to trim the deficit to four. White knocked down a three, and Peterson picked off another pass and dunked it on the other end.

Houston extended its lead from the free throw line late in the half. Flemings drew a shooting foul from near mid-court, hitting two to give the Cougars a 33-25 lead at the break.

Jayhawks not named Peterson combined to shoot 5/20 in the first half. Kansas rebounded after a slow start, but Houston controlled the first half, never trailing and leading for 18:50 of game time.

Second half: Kansas shut down in second half

Houston started the second half with a similar spurt. Flemings drove for two, then Emanuel Sharp knocked down a three to push the Cougars’ lead to 38-25. Self called his third timeout just over a minute into the half.

Kansas scored its first points of the second half with two Peterson free throws. The Jayhawks missed their first six shots of the half. After a Kansas turnover, Flemings knocked down a corner three to put the Cougars’ lead at 18.

Houston’s offense slowed, but Flemings and Sharp made threes to put the Cougars ahead 51-27. The Jayhawks endured another prolonged scoring drought of 5:30 before Melvin Council hit free throws.

Bidunga made Kansas’ first field goal of the second half at the 10:48 mark. Houston’s offense slowed, but the Jayhawks still struggled immensely to put the ball in the basket. Kansas trailed 54-34 with 7:29 to play.

Kohl Rosario scored eight straight for Kansas, making two threes. It didn’t result in a comeback, as Sharp hit a three to put the Cougars’ lead back over 20. Jamari McDowell made a three, but Flemings made a late-shot clock two to keep Houston ahead 67-46.

The Jayhawks did not score for the final 2:28 of the game.