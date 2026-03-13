Fast recap: Kansas sneaks past TCU late in Big 12 Quarterfinal

For much of Thursday night, Kansas traded runs with TCU in a back-and-forth game. The Jayhawks built a seven-point lead with an 11-2 run, holding on for the final three minutes. Kansas took down TCU 78-73 in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals, advancing to play Houston on Friday at 8:30.

Despite not being the Jayhawks’ leading scorer, Flory Bidunga was easily the most impactful player. Bidunga was a staggering +31 in 27 minutes, scoring xx points. He battled foul trouble but made a strong impact when available.

Darryn Peterson led the way for Kansas with 24 points. He turned it on in the second half, looking much more aggressive. Peterson shot 16 free throws and played a season-high 37 minutes, including all 20 in the second half.

First half: TCU holds slim lead at halftime in half of traded runs

Kansas got out to an early lead as it held TCU scoreless through the game’s first media timeout. Melvin Council Jr. pitched in five, making a scoop layup and open three. The Jayhawks led 7-0 through the first four minutes, forcing two turnovers amidst an 0/4 start for the Horned Frogs.

Xavier Edmonds got TCU into the scoring column at the 14:29 mark with a three. The Horned Frogs quickly got their offense going, making their next two shots. Bryson Tiller countered with four, but Liutauras Lelevicius scored five straight, making a three to give TCU a 12-11 lead.

Darryn Peterson got to the free throw line to give Kansas the lead back, but then it endured a three minute scoring drought. Peterson let Lelevicius drive right past him for a dunk, then Jayden Pierre hit a wide-open three. Elmarko Jackson broke the ice with a three, but Lelevicius had one of his own to push TCU’s lead to 23-16.

Bidunga, after a stint on the bench with two fouls, scored four straight as the Jayhawks started to build momentum. Peterson made his first field goal, then Tre White converted an and-one to give Kansas a 25 lead. Peterson made it a 12-0 run, hitting a sidestep three to push the Jayhawks’ lead to five. TCU’s offense hit a wall, missing four straight shots as part of a three-minute scoring drought.

TCU had a response, with David Punch scoring his first two baskets. Punch netted the score late, before Pierre gave the Horned Frogs a 34-31 lead at the half with a three.

The lead changed hands seven times with multiple strong runs from each team. The Jayhawks took a lead with a 12-0 run, but TCU out-scored Kansas 11-3 over the final four minutes to lead at halftime.

Second half: Kansas holds on to beat TCU after 11-2 run

Kansas opened the half on an 8-0 run to take a 39-34 lead. The Jayhawks’ got offense off their defense, with a turnover leading to a White dunk in transition. However, Punch responded with an and-one as Bidunga picked up his third foul at the 16:39 mark. Lelevicius converted an and-one of his own, tying the game at 40-40 at the first media timeout.

Tanner Toolson tossed in a floated to give TCU the lead. Kansas City native Micah Robinson knocked down a three to push the Horned Frogs’ lead to 47-41, forcing a Kansas timeout.

Bidunga made an instant impact again after subbing back into the game. He scored on consecutive possessions to bring the Jayhawks within two. Kansas quickly got right back into the game, taking a 49-48 lead from the free throw line.

The Jayhawks continued to rack up the fouls, scoring 10 straight points from the line. Punch willed the Horned Frogs to stay in the game, scoring four straight. Pierre tied the game at 55-55 with his third three of the game. TCU extended its run to 7-0, taking a four-point lead with 7:48 remaining.

Peterson looked to initiate takeover mode, missing a three but then going coast-to-coast to bring Kansas within two. Bidunga tied the game at 59-59, but then he picked up his fourth foul with 6:29 to play.

The Jayhawks forced a long three at the end of the shot clock, giving Council an opportunity to push the pace. After speeding down the court, he dished a pass to White, who knocked down a corner three to give Kansas a 64-61 lead.

Peterson scored on an agressive drive to the rim, and Jackson pitched in two more free throws. Kansas held a 68-63 lead as the game hit its final media timeout.

After getting a stop, Tiller extended the Jayhawks’ lead to seven with a dunk. Kansas’ offense sputtered, giving TCU a chance to get back into the game. However, the Horned Frogs turned it over three times in a three minute span to hamper their chances at a comeback.

Peterson knocked home a mid-range jumper to push the Jayhawks’ lead to seven. After a five-second call, Robinson hit a three to trim Kansas’ lead to four with 6.2 seconds left. Jackson made two free throws, then Punch hit a three. Jackson made two more free throws to finally end the game.