Fast recap: Kansas struggles in home loss to Cincinnati

Kansas looked flustered against Cincinnati, suffering a 84-68 home loss to the Bearcats on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks forced tough shots while allowing easy ones to sputter down the stretch for their first loss at home since UConn on 12/2.

Moustapha Thiam got whatever he wanted against the Jayhawk frontcourt, finishing with 28 points. His frountcourt mate Baba Miller also gave Kansas trouble with 18 points, while Jalen Celestine pitched in 14. Cincinnati made 12 threes, well over its season average of eight. The Bearcats secured the game with a late 12-0 run.

Kansas trailed by just two at halftime, but had multiple extended scoring droughts in the second half where the Jayhawks didn’t get good looks at the basket. Flory Bidunga finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Darryn Peterson scored 17. The Jayhawks allowed a 48-point second half as Cincinnati shot over 50% from the floor.

The Jayhawks dropped a crucial game in the Big 12 race to fall to 20-7 on the season and 10-4 in conference play. Kansas will face #2 Houston on Monday at 8 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.

First half: Two late threes gives Cincinnati lead at the break

Kansas used strong body movement amidst a 4/4 stretch from the floor to take an early lead against Cincinnati. Darryn Peterson got free for a pair of mid-range jumpers, while Flory Bidunga converted two lobs. The Jayhawks took an 8-5 lead, but Jizzle James quickly tied the game with a three.

Bryson Tiller hit a nifty fadeaway, while Baba Miller scored the Bearcats’ next five points. Miller’s second-chance layup tied the game at 13-13. Bidunga answered with a second chance basket of his own to give Kansas the lead at the under-12 timeout.

Miller continued to power Cincinnati’s offense, scoring twice more as the Bearcats took the lead. Bidunga answered with a pair of scores as the two teams started to trade baskets in a hurry. Tre White and Jalen Celestine countered with threes, before Melvin Council Jr. gave Kansas a 26-24 lead with an and-one.

The scoring slowed as both defenses looked to settle in. Peterson got to the rim on consecutive possessions. Kansas forced a shot clock possession on the ensuing trip, holding a 32-28 lead at the under-four timeout.

Moustapha Thiam and Celestine knocked down threes to give Cincinnati the lead late in the first half. Peterson broke a 3:03 Kansas scoring drought with a tough mid-range. The Bearcats took a 36-34 lead into halftime despite only leading for 3:28 of game time.

Cincinnati made five threes compared to Kansas’ 1 on 1/9 shooting. Miller and Thiam went to work against the Jayhawks’ frontcourt, combining for 23 points.

Second half: Jayhawks struggle on both ends to fall at home

Bidunga and Miller traded baskets to open the second half, with Miller knocking down a three. Cincinnati missed its other four attempts from three, before Peterson hit a mid-range to give Kansas the lead.

However, Bidunga picked up his second and third fouls in quick succession, subbing out at the 16:33 mark. The Bearcats took a 43-40 lead after a goaltending gave Keyshaun Tillery a bucket on the fastbreak.

Peterson brought Kansas within one with another mid-range, but Sencire Harris answered with a three to keep the Bearcats ahead. Thiam and Tiller traded baskets while both teams slugged to find offense. Elmarko Jackson tied the game at 49-49 as Cincinnati endured a three-minute scoring drought.

Thiam racked up the fouls, giving the Bearcats the lead with four free throws. Peterson made a corner three to break a quick scoring drought, but Day Day Thomas instantly answered with a contested three of his own.

Kansas brought its deficit to two on its next two possessions, but Thiam had answers each time. He answered a Council two with a three to give Cincinnati a 61-56 lead with 7:32 remaining.

The Bearcats got ahead of the Jayhawk defense for five straight points to extend their lead. Thomas got on the break for a layup, before Celestine made a second-chance lead to put Cincinnati’s lead at eight with under six minutes to play.

Kansas struggled to get any stops to have a chance at getting back into the game. Celestine made a floater to put the Bearcats’ lead at 10. The Jayhawks forced tough shots, while Cincinnati got open looks. Thomas knocked down an open three to put Cincinnati’s lead at 73-60 with 3:39 to play.

Cincinnati went on a 12-0 run to take an 18-point lead before Kohl Rosario scored a layup. The Jayhawks had no chance at a late-game comeback, suffering their first loss at home during Big 12 play.