Fast recap: Kansas surrenders big runs to fall at Arizona

Arizona used a pair of big runs to come away with a 84-61 win over Kansas on Saturday in Tucson. After allowing a 19-0 run in the first half, Kansas responded to bring itself within two early in the second half. The Wildcats responded with a 16-0 run to secure a home win over the Jayhawks.

Darryn Peterson powered the Kansas offense with 24 points. He shot 8/21, but Peterson was the only Jayhawk who could provide consistent offense. Kansas shot 34.4% from the floor and got out-rebounded 47-25.

Arizona utilized a balanced attack on offense, with five Wildcats scoring in double-figures. Brayden Burries led the pack with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Koa Peat added 12 in his return from injury. Motiejus Krivas had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Arizona made 30 of 33 free throws compared to Kansas’ 10/11.

The Wildcats clinched a share of the Big 12 title with the win. Kansas falls to 21-8 on the season and 11-5 in conference play with the loss. The Jayhawks will stay in Arizona to play Arizona State on Tuesday night.

First half: Kansas surrenders 19-0 run, trails by double digits at halftime

Darryn Peterson knocked down a three to open the game as Kansas took an early 5-2 lead. However, Bryson Tiller picked up two early fouls. The Jayhawks were forced to play small against Arizona’s physical front, leading to an 8-0 Wildcat run. Krivas threw down two early dunks, leading to a Kansas timeout trailing 10-5.

Arizona scored four more following the timeout, causing Self to call his second timeout in less than five minutes of game time. Koa Peat got loose for a dunk, before Brayden Burries scored in transition to put the Wildcats’ lead 14-5.

The Wildcats’ extended their run to 19-0 as Kansas’ scoring drought reached five minutes. Burries knocked down a three, and scored again in transition. Peterson finally broke the drought, converting an and-one on the fastbreak.

Kansas cut the deficit to 13 on multiple occasions, but Arizona had answers each time to stay at an arm’s length. Tiller threw down a dunk, but Anthony Dell’Orso answered with a tough two to put the Wildcats’ lead at 31-16. On the next possession, Tiller picked up his third foul with 7:39 remaining in the first half.

The Jayhawks strung together a couple of stops, and Melvin Council Jr. scored to bring them within 12. Arizona instantly responded, scoring six straight to push its lead to 18. Peat threw down a dunk in transition, then Burries drove for two as the Wildcats led 37-19 at the under-four timeout.

Kansas trimmed into the deficit, with Jayden Dawson making a three off the bench to bring its deficit to 13. The Jayhawks held Arizona scoreless for the final minute and without a field goal for the final 3:52. Peterson scored to bring Kansas within 11, trailing 39-28 at the half. Kansas shot 29% from the floor and got outscored 24-12 in the paint in the first half.

Second half: Jayhawks trim deficit to two before allowing 16-0 run

Peterson made consecutive baskets early in the second half, knocking down a three to bring Kansas within seven. Peat scored a putback, but Peterson answered with a second-chance basket of his own. The Jayhawks trailed 42-35 at the first media timeout of the second half.

Arizona scored five straight following the timeout, with Dell’Orso knocking down a second-chance three. Kansas answered back with a 10-2 run to bring itself within four. Council and Peterson knocked down threes, before Bidunga forced a Wildcats timeout with the Jayhawks trailing 49-45.

Council brought Kansas within two with a floater. It was the Wildcats’ turn for a response, going on a 16-0 run to put their lead at 65-47. Arizona created extra possessions on the glass and got to the line, while Jaden Bradley scored six straight. Krivas followed with four consecutive points, and the Wildcats were in firm control at the under-eight timeout.

Peterson broke a four-and-a-half minute scoring drought with a two. However, Burries instantly answered with a corner three. Tre White scored four straight, but Burries scored again to keep Arizona’s lead at 17.

White knocked down a pair of threes, but the Wildcats continued to push on their lead. Arizona held a 78-59 advantage at the under-four timeout.

Kansas emptied its bench while Arizona closed out the win. The Jayhawks will play Arizona State at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.