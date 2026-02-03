Fast recap: Late Darryn Peterson magic helps Kansas escape Texas Tech

Darryn Peterson saved his two second half makes for the biggest moment. The Kansas star freshman made two threes in the final 90 seconds to help the Jayhawks escape Lubbock with a 64-61 win over Texas Tech on Monday night.

Kansas trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half, and by five with just over two minutes left. The Jayhawks scored the last eight points of the game, with Peterson leading them to their sixth straight Big 12 win.

Peterson led the team with 19 on 5/14 shooting, but he made the shots when it mattered and played 35 minutes. Melvin Council Jr. scored 16, and Flory Bidunga added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Kansas held Texas Tech to 30% shooting, but the Red Raiders started the second half strong to take a commanding lead. LeJuan Watts led Texas Tech with 19 points on 22 shots. The Red Raiders were without second-leading scorer Christian Anderson, who missed the game with illness.

First half: Kansas holds slim lead in low-scoring first half

Kansas started the game with a post touch for Flory Bidunga for its first two points. Melvin Council Jr. knocked down a three, and Darryn Peterson scored to give the Jayhawks a 7-3 lead. Six of Texas Tech’s first nine shots came from behind the arc. Jaylen Petty and LeJuan Watts had the makes, with Watts taking the lead for the Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks seemed content to trade twos for threes, attempting five to Texas Tech’s 12 in the early going. Bidunga and Tre White threw down dunks, while Petty and Tyeree Bryan made shots from outside.

Council scored the next four for Kansas, but Texas Tech kept pace. Watts scored in the paint, and the Red Raiders held an 18-17 lead at the under-12 timeout.

Watts scored again to put Texas Tech’s lead at five before it endured a three-minute scoring drought. Kansas missed four straight shots during the Red Raider’s drought, but JT Toppin picked up his second foul. Peterson momentarily tied the game with a three, but Bryan responded with one of his own to give Texas Tech a 25-22 lead.

Bryson Tiller converted an and-one to tie the game, while the Red Raiders continued to slow down their offensive output. Kansas held Texas Tech scoreless for three minutes, but it failed to pull in front with similar offensive struggles.

Peterson scored four straight to bring the Jayhawks ahead. Donovan Atwell broke a streak of nine straight misses with a three late in the half. Kansas held a 32-29 lead at halftime, led by Peterson’s 11 but on 3/10 shooting.

Texas Tech shot 30% from the floor and 6/21 from three in the first half. The Red Raiders kept close despite being without Anderson and Toppin dealing with foul trouble.

Second half: Darryn Peterson takes over late to escape Lubbock with a win

Texas Tech missed its first six shots of the game, but the Red Raiders got on the glass for a third-chance Toppin bucket. The Red Raiders started to hit their shots, going on an 11-0 run to take the lead. Atwell and Watts made threes, before Toppin scored another second-chance bucket. Another Atwell three gave Texas Tech a 42-36 lead and forced a Kansas timeout.

Atwell made his third three of the half to put the Red Raiders’ lead at seven. White answered with a three, then Council scored in transition to bring Kansas within two. The Jayhawks stayed close, trailing 47-45 at the under-12 timeout.

Petty made a three out of the timeout to spark an 8-0 run. The seldom-used Jazz Henderson made his first field goal of the season as the Red Raiders took a 55-45 lead. Council made a three to give the Jayhawks some life, trailing by seven with eight minutes to play.

Texas Tech’s scoring slowed down, allowing Kansas to inch closer. Council made a runner to bring the Jayhawks within five, trailing 59-54 with 4:31 to play.

White made a contested two, but Toppin answered to bring the Red Raiders’ lead back at five. Tiller tossed a lob to Bidunga for the Jayhawks’ answer, trailing by three with two minutes remaining.

Texas Tech won a challenge while Kansas lost, but then the Red Raiders turned the ball over on the inbounds. Peterson tied the game at 61-61 with a contested three with 1:20 to play. After Toppin missed twice on the next possession, Peterson made another three to give the Jayhawks the lead.

The Red Raiders missed an open three, but White turned the ball over while Kansas tried to run out the clock.