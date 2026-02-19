Fast recap: Peterson's strong half helps Kansas beat Oklahoma State

Kansas quickly rebounded from a road loss to Iowa State, going back on the road for a 81-69 dispatching of Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Darryn Peterson powered the Jayhawks out to a hot start, but in what has become the norm, was saddled on the bench for essentially all of the second half.

Peterson scored 13 of Kansas’ first 17 and finished the first half with 20 points. After making a three early in the second half, Peterson motioned to the bench and subbed out at the next opportunity. He would not return, finishing with 23 points in 18 minutes.

The Jayhawks’ offense looked much less explosive without Peterson in the game, but Elmarko Jackson provided a nice spark. Jackson scored 14, with 11 coming in the second half. Tre White added 16, knocking down two threes. Bryson Tiller contributed in all facets with 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Oklahoma State struggled to find consistent offense throughout the night. Parsa Fallah carried the load with 21. The Cowboys shot 34.8% from the floor and 7/28 from three.

Kansas improved to 20-6 and 10-3 in conference play, still firmly in the Big 12 race. The Jayhawks will play Cincinnati at Allen Fieldhouse at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

First half: Peterson powers Kansas to comfortable first-half lead

Darryn Peterson helped rocket Kansas out to a hot start. After knocking down a late shot clock three for his first points of the game, Peterson knocked down two more threes. Vyctorius Miller countered with five straight. However, Peterson scored five straight and 13 of the Jayhawks’ first 17 to lead 17-6.

Flory Bidunga threw in a dunk hook, but then Kansas hit a short slump. Oklahoma State started to inch back into the game. Kanye Cleary knocked down a three to put the Cowboys’ deficit at eight.

However, the Jayhawks quickly broke out of their slumber, going on a 7-0 run to put their lead at 28-13. Elmarko Jackson knocked down a three, while Tre White and Bryson Tiller also scored.

Kansas continued to extend its lead as the Cowboys endured a rough stretch from the floor. Oklahoma State missed five straight shots on a 2/12 stretch, with its only points after Clary’s three being a singular free throw.

Peterson made his fourth three of the half, and Melvin Council Jr. scored on a drive in transition. The Jayhawks led 33-14 at the under-eight timeout.

Christian Coleman broke a three-minute Cowboy drought with a layup. Peterson promptly answered with four more, including another three. Bidunga threw down a dunk as Kansas pushed its lead over 20. Oklahoma State scored six straight over 1:20, still trailing 39-22 with 3:39 remaining in the first half.

The Cowboys continued to fight back into the game as the Jayhawks went scoreless for over four minutes. Anthony Roy made his first field goal of the game, a three to cap off an 11-0 run to trim Oklahoma State’s deficit to 12.

Council broke the drought with a scoop layup, before Tiller threw down a second-chance dunk. Kansas took a 43-29 lead into halftime after leading by as many as 23. Peterson scored 20 on 6/11 shooting. His 20-point half was the most he had scored in a game since 26 against Baylor.

Second half: Jayhawks hold Cowboys at arms’ length without Peterson

Oklahoma State scored the first four of the second half, quickly trimming its deficit to 10. Peterson made a three, but Parsa Fallah answered by converting an and-one.

After Peterson made his three, he motioned to Bill Self and subbed out at the next stoppage at 17:22. He would not return for the remainder of the game.

Jackson scored the next five on a floater and three. Kansas maintained a 51-38 lead at the under-16 timeout.

Bidunga converted an alley-oop as Kansas extended its lead. White knocked down a pair of threes after a slow start to the game. His second three pushed the Jayhawks’ lead to 59-40 and forced a timeout.

Tiller put Kansas’ lead over 20, but Oklahoma State instantly responded with five straight. Miller made a layup following a turnover to trim the deficit to 16.

Roy started to get going, scoring the Cowboys’ next five. Jackson kept pace, making four straight from the free-throw line. Kansas held a 67-52 lead with eight minutes remaining.

Kohl Rosario knocked down a three quickly after checking into the game. Then, Bidunga made a layup to put the Jayhawks’ lead at 18. The two teams slugged for offense over the next three minutes, with Kansas leading 76-58 at the final media timeout.

Roy made a deep three to cut the deficit to 14 with 2:43 to play. The Jayhawks didn’t score much, but White closed out the game with a free-throw line jumper.