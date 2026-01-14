Hustle and a players-only meeting fueled Kansas over Iowa State

After nearly turning the ball over, Elmarko Jackson dove on a loose ball near halfcourt. Jackson found Jamari McDowell, who hit Tre White for a corner three to put Kansas up 17-9 with 11:54 remaining in the first half. The Jayhawks outscored Iowa State 27-9 over the next 10 minutes, ending up with a 84-63 win to end the Cyclones’ unbeaten season.

Bill Self called Jackson’s showcase of hustle “the best play anybody’s made this year” for his team. It also perfectly embodied Self’s message to the team ahead of Kansas’ matchup with Iowa State.

“On the board before the game, you know, you go over things, and I put get on the floor, then something else, then get on the floor, then something else, then get on the floor, then something else, then get on the floor,” Self said postgame. “Trying to prove a point about basketball’s a game of 50-50 balls. You get a majority of them, you have a better chance to win.”

Kansas got to 50-50 balls better over the course of its win against Iowa State. The hustle and intensity is what Tre White says exemplifies what the Jayhawks’ identity should be.

“That one play kind of sums up our identity,” White said. “We want to be like a grit and grind kind of team, one of the toughest teams that you’re going to play. And I feel like that play kind of explained it all right there.”

The Jayhawks reiterated what they want their identity to be in a players-only meeting ahead of their game Tuesday. The loss to West Virginia on Saturday dropped them to 1-2 to start Big 12 play. White said the players met to reevaluate.

“Just kind of reiterating, you know, the key things that we want to identify ourselves as this year,” White said. “And I feel like just, you know, just the internal conversation, I feel like it made us more focused on everything that we do. I don’t want to give everything that we say, still players only, but it definitely made us more connected.”

Self said he wasn’t aware a meeting between the players took place.

“If they had a players-only meeting, the coaches shouldn’t know, but I had no idea,” Self said. “They should meet more often.”

Hustle and intensity helped Kansas on both ends

Kansas looked more connected on both ends against the Cyclones. Self said the Jayhawks were more aggressive in getting downhill offensively. They also took advantage of Iowa State’s pressure defense, finishing with 17 assists on 31 made baskets.

“We take pride in pressuring the ball and being aggressive and everything. And at some points, they used that pressure against us and kind of spaced the floor and opened up driving lanes,” TJ Otzelberger said. “At sometimes, we could have probably been a little more disciplined guarding the basketball, and a little more aggressive guarding the ball.”

Defensively, Kansas bounced back after lackluster performances to start conference play. The Jayhawks showed intensity from tip-off, forcing turnovers on six of the Cyclones’ first 11 possessions. Self thought the defense was a step above recent showings in what he still thought wasn’t a total performance.

“Our defense was well above what it has been, even though we still didn’t rebound it great,” Self said. “But, I thought our intensity level was at a different level than it’s been any time this year.”