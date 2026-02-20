Jason Booker discusses being the base camp for Team Algeria

Jason Booker, the Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation, discussed the opportunity that comes with hosting the Team Algeria soccer team in Lawrence. He emphasized the significance for the university and the local community.

Booker said Rock Chalk Park and KU’s broader athletics facilities helped position Lawrence as an attractive base camp, and added the event allows Kansas to showcase not only its infrastructure but also the hospitality and community to showcase the area.

Booker outlined the logistical planning involved in hosting a World Cup team, including coordination with local officials, and campus partners to address security, transportation, cultural considerations, and team needs.

From facility adjustments and efforts tailored to Algeria’s background, he said preparations have been detailed. While talking about the complexity of landing Team Algeria, Booker is confident in KU’s ability to execute at a high level and said the department is prepared to deliver a successful experience for both the Algerian team and the Lawrence community.