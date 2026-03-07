Jayhawks aggressive at plate on the bases, move to 9-4

Kansas continued its strong start to the weekend series Friday afternoon, with a fast offensive start and steady pitching to defeat St. Thomas 11-5 at Hoglund Ballpark. The Jayhawks matched their season highs with 11 runs and 13 hits and applying pressure on the bases with a season-best six stolen bases. Home runs from Cade Baldridge and Jordan Bach helped lead the offense as Kansas improved to 9-4 on the year.

[Jayhawks open with a 4-2 win over St. Thomas]

St. Thomas struck first for the second straight game in the series. The Tommies scored two runs in the opening inning when Matthew Maulik delivered a double down the left-field line to give them an early advantage.

The Jayhawks quickly answered in the bottom half of the inning. After loading the bases, Tyson Owens ripped a triple to right-center field that cleared the bases and flipped the momentum. Dariel Osoria followed with an RBI groundout, and Baldridge capped the rally with a solo home run to give Kansas a 5-2 lead by the end of the first inning.

That set the tone for the rest of the game.

“We hit the ball really good in the strike zone,” said Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald. “We had eight walks to seven strikeouts, so we’re plus one there, and then you throw up 13 hits.”

Kansas starting pitcher Dominic Voegele worked through five innings to earn the win. The right-hander allowed four runs while striking out seven and issuing two walks before turning the game over to the bullpen.

The offenses combined for only one hit over the next three frames as pitchers on both sides controlled the pace of the game.

St. Thomas began to chip away in the fifth inning, scoring twice on a pair of RBI singles to trim the Kansas lead to 5-4. But Kansas answered again in the sixth inning.

Max Soliz Jr. started the rally with an RBI single to push the lead back to two runs. Then Bach delivered one of the biggest swings of the afternoon, launching a three-run home run down the left-field line that stretched the Kansas lead to 9-4.

“I thought we did a nice job and had glimpses of that yesterday, but I really liked how the guys showed up today,” Fitzgerald said. “Obviously our pitching was good too. Good team effort.”

Kansas added one more run in the eighth when Augusto Mungarrieta drove in a run with a groundout. St. Thomas also pushed across a run in the inning on a sacrifice fly, but the Jayhawks maintained comfortable control down the stretch.

The third game of the series today will be in Kansas City at Legends Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.