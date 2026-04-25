Jayhawks run-rule Kansas State in game one

The Jayhawks didn’t take long to jump on Kansas State in the series opener. The No. 16 Jayhawks scored fast and early, rolling to an 18-6 run-rule victory over Kansas State in Manhattan.

The tone was set in the first inning. Kansas scored five runs led by Cade Baldridge’s opposite-field, two-run home run, and took advantage of a Kansas State error to extend the inning. Dariel Osoria added a two-run single and Josh Dykhoff followed with an RBI double as the Jayhawks moved out to a 5-0 lead.

They didn’t slow down in the second adding four more runs behind RBIs from Brady Ballinger, Tyson Owens, and Osoria, building a 9-0 cushion before the Wildcats could settle in.

Kansas State answered with three runs in the bottom of the second and later chipped away again, but each time KU responded. Ballinger delivered a two-run double in the third, while Dylan Schlotterback and Jordan Bach added RBIs in the fourth to stretch the lead back to nine runs.

“We knew they’d fight back,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “It’s a Big 12 series against a really good K-State team. Every weekend in our league is a grind. It was nice to jump out to the lead. We knew full well that they were going to throw back some punches at some point.”

[KU knocks off nationally ranked Nebraska]

Even when the Wildcats closed within 13-6 after five innings, Kansas answered again. Osoria led off the sixth with a home run, one of several big swings he had.

“I just liked that our guys responded every time they did,” Fitzgerald said. “Every time they scored, we came back and scored the next inning, which is just how this game has to be played sometimes.”

Osoria leads an offensive explosion

Osoria was perfect at the plate. The junior went 4-for-4, tying career highs with six RBIs, four hits, four runs, and two doubles while adding a home run and a walk.

Dykhoff and Ballinger each added three-hit games, while Baldridge and Dykhoff both homered as Kansas matched its season high with 18 runs.

Osoria delivered a two-run double and Dykhoff followed with a two-run homer to push the game into run-rule margin and end it early.

“Obviously, the offense carried us tonight,” Fitzgerald said. “I thought Mason Cook did a fantastic job of settling it down in the middle and then Toby closing it out. Proud of the effort and proud of the win.”

Cook delivered the big performance on the mound. Fitzgerald brought in Manning West for in the second inning. But he only lasted seven pitches leaving with an apparent injury. Fitzgerald had to readjust his pitching rotation and brought in Cook who stabilized things going 4 2/3 throwing 85 pitches.

The Jayhawks are now 25-0 when leading after six innings. With the win, Kansas has now taken 15 of its last 16 games and holds a 2.5-game lead in the Big 12 standings.

KU improved to 31-11 overall and 15-4 in conference play, marking the third straight season the program has reached at least 15 Big 12 wins.

Game two is set for 2:00 p.m.