Jayhawks set to play a three-game series against McNeese State

The Kansas Jayhawks baseball team will look to regain its rhythm this weekend as it opens a three-game series on the road against the McNeese State Cowboys baseball team at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Kansas arrives in Lake Charles after a brief midweek stumble, falling 4–1 at Lamar on Wednesday. The Jayhawks had a good start taking two of three from UTRGV. They lose the first game of the series and responded with back-to-back victories over the UTRGV Vaqueros baseball team, including a run-rule win Saturday and a one-run thriller Sunday to secure the series.

Through the first stretch of the season, Kansas has relied on its pitching depth. The staff has produced double-digit strikeouts per game while keeping opposing hitters in check, an good sign as the Jayhawks continue to learn more about the roster.

This season’s group features a lot of new faces, with 26 newcomers joining 10 returning players. Nearly half the roster made its Kansas debut during the opening weekend, including a pitching staff built with both transfers and high school additions. The early weeks have been about building while sorting through combinations.

McNeese State enters the weekend having split its first four games. The Cowboys dropped two of three in their opening series before responding with a midweek road win at Louisiana Tech. Friday’s opener is expected to feature Connor Achee on the mound, who worked a short outing in his season debut.

The two programs have met only once before, with Kansas getting a win in Lake Charles in the mid-1990s.

Following the McNeese series, Kansas will head to Minneapolis for a four-game set against the Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball team inside U.S. Bank Stadium, giving the Jayhawks another early-season road test.

Watching the McNeese series

Fans can watch Friday’s opener and Sunday’s finale on ESPN+, while Saturday’s game will not have a television broadcast. All three games will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network through KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.