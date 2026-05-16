Jayhawks still looking for wins as the postseason looms

The Kansas baseball team will wrap up their three-game series today against BYU in Provo. Friday night ended with a field storm when BYU’s Luke Anderson flew out to the warning track in right field. That secured the Jayhawks Big 12 baseball title.

Now they have to continue the winning ways to build on their first conference baseball title since 1949.

But they need to continue on finishing strong as they eye a possibility to host a regional tournament. Some of the baseball sites have them on the bubble of hosting. A win today would help the argument and numbers.

[Jayhawks clinch Big 12 championship]

After Friday’s win the Jayhawks RPI climbed back into the top 20 at #19. One baseball postseason projection had them going to the Corvalis region as the number two seed. But that was before Oregon State lost last night to Air Force. Baseball America released their projections a few days ago.

The USA Today also released theirs and they had Kansas hosting a regional that included Arkansas, Western Carolina and St. Joseph’s. KU was the 15th seed in that projection.

Next stop is Surprise, Arizona for the conference tournament

The Big 12 title is wrapped up but you can imagine head coach Dan Fitzgerald gets the team focused on working on a sweep of BYU. The wins from here on out are important. They need to continue to build their case for the postseason.

Kansas has already earned the number one seed in the Big 12 tournament and will not play until Thursday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Being the top seed means they could get a team who has played twice. They will face the winner of game three, which matches the eighth seed against versus the winner of 9 vs 12.

There are still a lot of things that can happen on the final day of Big 12 play. But as it stands going into Saturday’s games BYU would play Texas Tech on Tuesday. The winner of that game would face Baylor. And KU would get the winner of that game.

If the Jayhawks would win their opening game they would face the winner of game five. Right now, that would be between UCF and Oklahoma State.