Jayhawks sweep UCF, take two-game lead in Big 12 race

The Kansas baseball team delivered their most complete weekend of the season, sweeping UCF in a matchup of the Big 12’s top two teams and moving into sole possession of first place. The Jayhawks mixed timely hitting and strong pitching during Saturday’s doubleheader, extending their winning streak to 10 games. The sweep of UCF gives the Jayhawks a two-game cushion at the top of the Big 12 standings.

Jayhawks win game one, 6-3

KU jumped out to a lead in game one and never looked back. Max Soliz Jr. sparked the offense with a two-run homer, continuing a stretch of clutch hitting that carried over from the night before.

Kansas added on in the third when Josh Dykhoff delivered a three-run double to center, stretching the lead and giving the pitching staff some cushion. That allowed Dominic Voegele to settle into a rhythm, and he was sharp for most of the game.

[KU walks off UCF in game one]

Voegele worked efficiently through the first six innings. He finished throwing seven innings, only giving one walk and striking out 10.

“Dom was as good as he’s ever been,” Dan Fitzgerald said. “He was electric. He had both fastballs going. He had both breakers going. He had a great pace. He handed it over to the pen and those guys were outstanding.”

Kansas added an insurance run in the eighth before Riane Ritter closed the door in the ninth, securing a 6-3 win and clinching the series.

KU finishes off the sweep

The second game followed a similar script, with the Jayhawks striking early and leaning on pitching the rest of the way. The Jayhawks pushed across a run in the first inning and regained the lead in the third after UCF tied the game.

Dylan Schlotterback and Cade Baldridge started the rally before Augusto Mungarrieta added a sacrifice fly to increase the lead. From there, Mason Cook took over.

Cook delivered his longest outing of the season, working into the sixth inning while allowing just one run. He limited hard contact and never allowed UCF to build a big inning.

The bullpen followed with a clean effort. Boede Rahe, coming off extended work earlier in the week, handled the ninth inning to close out the 3-1 victory.

“Boede was primed and ready to pitch, and there was no way he wasn’t going in to close it out,” Fitzgerald said.

Jayhawks have won 16-of-last-18 games

The sweep saw KU push their winning streak to 10 games and improved to 26-10 overall and 12-3 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks have now gone unbeaten at home in conference games and make a strong case to appear in the national rankings this week.

“This is a special group of guys,” Fitzgerald said. “They love each other, they love playing the game together, and I just love watching them compete.”

It was an impressive week beating Nebraska in Lincoln and then taking three from UCF. UCF was just fresh off winning two of three from West Virginia on the road. Fitzgerald likes the way his team is playing and credited the home atmosphere.

“It was a complete team effort,” Fitzgerald said. “Two unbelievable starts on the mound today, and a special day of baseball. The crowd, Jayhawk Nation, always shows up and you’ve just seen it grow.”