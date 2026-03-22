Jayhawks walk it off against Houston, Tyson Owens big day

Kansas kept finding answers Saturday, and Tyson Owens delivered the final one when the game was on the line.

Owens drove in eight runs, including a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning, to lift Kansas to a 9-8 win over Houston at Hoglund Ballpark. The victory clinched the series for the Jayhawks and pushed their winning streak to four games heading into the final game.

The game was back and forth throughout, with both teams answering each other. Kansas grabbed an early lead in the first inning when Tyson LeBlanc hit a solo home run, but Houston tied it in the third before the Jayhawks went ahead again.

Owens gave Kansas control in the fourth inning with a three-run home run, building a 4-1 lead. Houston responded with four runs in the fifth to take a 5-4 advantage, then added another run in the eighth to extend it to 6-4.

[Jayhawks win game one against Houston]

Kansas answered again in the bottom of the eighth. After loading the bases, Owens stepped in and delivered the biggest swing of the day, with a grand slam to put the Jayhawks back in front 8-6.

“Baseball is such an up and down sport of punch thrown and punch taken,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “It’s literally always about just responding to whatever is in front of you. The guys did a really nice job of doing that.”

Houston tied the game again in the ninth with a two-run home run, but Kansas came back again. Fitzgerald has talked about the team believing in each other all season.

“I think the thing that fires me up is that there’s just a belief and an energy and an excitement inside the dugout,” Fitzgerald said. “The guys never think the game is over. Even when they got the two-run shot there to tie it in the ninth, it was just immediately on to this is a great opportunity for us to walk someone off.”

Kansas created that chance in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs and runners on second and third, Owens put the ball in play and beat the throw to first, allowing the winning run to score.

“It felt pretty good today,” Owens said. “I’ve just been sticking to the process for what our coaches have been putting us through every day. Day in and day out, just trusting them and trusting myself.”

Fitzgerald said the win showed the confidence his team continues to build in tight moments.

“It was a great win,” Fitzgerald said. “Really proud of these guys and proud of how some of these guys stepped up.”

Kansas will look for the series sweep Sunday with Dom Voegele on the mound.