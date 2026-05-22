Jayhawks walk off Baylor on Savion Flowers home run

Dominic Voegele turned in a solid performance to start the game and after a Baylor rally, Savion Flowers won it with a home run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The win helps the Jayhawks advance and keep the possibility of hosting a regional very much alive. Here are some comments from Dan Fitzgerald, Voegele, Flowers and the post game press conference.

Dan Fitzgerald Opening Statement:

“Great college baseball game. Another example of the Big 12, and how deep it is, and just how competitive every game is. A big tip of the cap to a really good Baylor ball club, that’s a coaching staff that I’ve known my entire career, and great friends of mine, and they compete at a really high level, and they do a tremendous job in all facets. So that was a huge win. Obviously, these guys are part of the story of the game, but it’s an entire dugout, it’s an entire program that was into that one. So special day, and we get to play again tomorrow.”

Flowers on his walk-off home run:

“I mean the coaches did a great job preparing us for that in the off season, in the fall, and so it’s just another rep to me.”

Voegele on his quality start:

“I thought everything was working pretty well today. Obviously, we came up with a gameplan beforehand, and I feltlike we executed it pretty well today, and trusted the defense a whole lot. They were making some unbelievable plays, especially Cade [Baldridge] at second. And then bats always come alive.”

Watch the post-game press conference