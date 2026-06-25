Jeremy Case, Jacque Vaughn cover many topics on Hawk Talk

On Wednesday night, Jeremy Case and Jacque Vaughn joined Brian Hanni for a summer edition of Hawk Talk in Lawrence. Here are a few things that stood out during the hour segment.

— Case said he expects Kohl Rosario and Paul Mbiya to make a big jump, and both have had a big summer so far.

— Coach Case said that Leroy Blyden is small, but tough. Said he’s really excited about his ability to shoot the ball from behind the arc.

— When asked about Keanu Dawes, Case said he is a terrific athlete and can really shoot the ball well. Said he’s got the ability to shoot 38% from behind the arc.

— If Kansas doesn’t add any additional big men, Coach Case believes this is a group that this team can win with.

— Coach Case, when asked about Tay Kinney, said he understands the game and knows how to get teammates involved. Said he’s mature and can lead a team.

— On Tyran Stokes, Coach Case said Coach Townsend led the recruitment. Coach Self was big in the process, because Stokes knew Coach Self would coach him and play him the right way. Said he’s athletic, shoots the ball well, and can pass the ball well. Coach Case said he always wants to win and gets frustrated when he gets beat. He is a willing passer and wants his teammates to get better.

— Coach Case said Davion Adkins will rotate between the 4 and 5. Said he’s a better shooter than the staff thought and is very athletic. Also said that Luke Barnett is a great shooter. Can really score from behind the arc. He also mentioned that Trent Perry is a glue guy, and they are excited about him.

— When asked, Coach Case said he doesn’t like the constant turnover of the roster each and every year. He just doesn’t like it.

— Coach Case said it sounds like KJ Adams is going to play summer league with a team. Not sure what team, according to Case.

— Coach Vaughn said Utah will be a great place for Darryn Peterson. Said they’ve got a young team, but made some moves to put them in position for the playoffs. Said Peterson will play in some meaningful games.

— Coach Vaughn said Peterson will be an asset in Utah for many years. Said he will sign numerous contracts and have great success.











