Jim Zebrowski on role, working with Andy Kotelnicki again

The return of Andy Kotelnicki to Kansas meant a change of structure on the coaching staff, but for Jim Zebrowski, the transition back to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator came with familiarity.

After serving as offensive coordinator last season, Zebrowski moved back into a role he previously held when Kotelnicki returned from a two-year stint at Penn State.

“Obviously it was tough,” Zebrowski said. “Whenever you get demoted, for lack of a better word, you’re like, ‘It’s a tough deal.’ But I always look at this, we didn’t do well enough. Let’s just be flat-out honest. We need to be better.”

That is how Zebrowski approached his conversation with head coach Lance Leipold. Once Leipold informed him of the plan to bring Kotelnicki back, Zebrowski quickly turned his focus to what his role would be moving forward.

He recalled talking with Leipold about before the move was official.

“After a few minutes, I’m like, ‘Well, am I still coaching quarterbacks?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, we still want you back, as long as you’re good. Andy just wants to know you’re good with it.’”

His answer to Leipold was fast and part of it was his connection to the program and his working relationship with Kotelnicki.

“I go, ‘Dude, I’m good with it. Whatever makes us better, I am good. I love this place,’” Zebrowski said.

Zebrowski mentioned his ties to KU as reasons for staying, but also the track record he and Kotelnicki have built together. Their previous time working side by side, dating back to Buffalo and continuing through Kansas, made the transition smoother.

“The other good thing is us together have been pretty successful,” Zebrowski said. “Me working with him and for him has been pretty successful, so hopefully we can keep that going.”

That past working relationship and natural transition has shown up quickly on the practice field. Zebrowski described it as seamless, comparing it to reconnecting with a close friend after time apart.

“He’s great to have back,” Zebrowski said of Kotelnicki. “You hear him, you remember that voice on the practice field. Energy, it’s not loud, it’s about energy. It’s great to have him back.”

With Kotelnicki handling play-calling, Zebrowski said the change of responsibilities have allowed him to refocus his attention more directly on the quarterbacks. That has been valuable for a spring where Kansas is going through their most wide-open quarterback competition since Leipold arrived.

“What it does for me, it gives me a chance, especially in this time when you have a competition going on, to really spend time with the quarterbacks,” he said.

Zebrowski can now devote more time to developing the quartervacks, film work and day-to-day coaching within the position room.

Zebrowski had no thoughts of leaving

Even with the change, Zebrowski said there was little thought about pursuing opportunities elsewhere. Leipold made it clear he would support any decision, Zebrowski quickly determined that staying in Lawrence is where he wanted to be.

“I mean, you get the initial thought, but it’s like one-tenth of a second. I’m good. I love it here,” he said.

He also pointed to continuity within the Kansas system as a factor. While Kotelnicki has brought in new ideas, the overall structure remains familiar, allowing Zebrowski the chance to move right in with him to work on the offense.

“I kind of wanted to see where this thing goes, because I think I’ve really got an opportunity to be really successful,” he said.

Another aspect Zebrowski liked is reconnecting with Kotelnicki, where that combination has shown it can be successful at Kansas. He likes seeing the energy that Kotelnicki brings to the program.

He was asked if anything with Kotelnicki has changed.

“Nothing. He’s still Coach K. Energy, excitement,” he said. “He’s going to drive you, he’s going to drive the program, he’s going to drive the kids, he’s going to push the kids. It’s been fun. I haven’t seen any changes at all.”