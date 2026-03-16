Join Jayhawk Slant for 50% off and get an added bonus

KU sports is gearing up for an exciting time with the NCAA Tournament, the basketball transfer portal season and spring football about ready to start. With a lot of action getting underway Jayhawk Slant will keep you up with all the scoop and our latest offer – 50% OFF annual membership.

Less than $5.00 per month you can follow all of the Kansas sports information at half off.

The Jayhawk Slant staff will be in San Diego for the NCAA Tournament. We will have the latest from the opening round, analysis, reaction from the coaches/players and much more.

Spring football starts next week and there are a lot of storylines from the quarterback competition, several new faces and the return of Andy Kotelnicki.

With a Jayhawk Slant subscription you will get access to everything

Get ready for the basketball transfer portal season. It is shaping up to be another wild ride in the offseason and we will have all the intel.

– Daily content on KU sports from our staff at Jayhawk Slant.

– The latest developments in football and basketball recruiting.

– Elite coverage from the best national recruiting team in the industry. Access to content from analysts including Joe Tipton, Jamie Shaw, Steve Wiltfong, Allen Trieu, Chad Simmons, Sam Spiegelman, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Greg Smith Adam Gorney and others.

– Transfer portal coverage led by Pete Nakos and several others. National team content from Brett McMurphy and more.

– The best player database in the country. Search every player and see all their information.

– Access to the Jayhawk Slant community and our message boards. Discuss KU sports with members of our site. And you get to read message boards across the network.

– BONUS: You will also a full year of complimentary access to The Athletic.

This is a great time to follow Jayhawk news and get all the scoop from Jayhawk Slant at 50% OFF your first year.