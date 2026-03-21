Kansas baseball beats Houston, extends winning streak

Kansas kept its offense rolling and found a way to outlast Houston in a back-and-forth opener Friday night of a three-game home series. The Jayhawks erased an early five-run deficit keyed on a home run from Tyson LeBlanc to secure a 12-10 win at Hoglund Ballpark, extending their winning streak to three games.

Houston jumped in front scoring four runs in the first inning behind a mix of timely hits. Kansas answered in the bottom half when Brady Ballinger delivered a solo home run, but the Cougars added two more in the third to stretch the lead to 6-1.

The game shifted in the bottom of the third. KU sent 11 hitters to the plate combining for five hits along with three walks, turning a deficit into a 7-6 lead. One of the big hits was a two-run single from Dylan Schlotterback that pushed the Jayhawks in front.

[Baseball: KU routs Missouri in midweek game]

Kansas added to its lead in the fourth inning. Cade Baldridge picked up his second RBI of the night, and Josh Dykhoff followed with a two-run single as the Jayhawks built a 10-6 cushion.

Houston didn’t go away quietly. A two-run home run in the sixth inning helped cut into the lead, and the Cougars continued to chip away before tying the game at 10-10 with a two-out RBI double in the eighth.

That set the stage for LeBlanc.

After Ballinger reached to open the bottom of the eighth, LeBlanc drove a 1-1 pitch down the right-field line. The ball stayed just inside the foul pole, giving Kansas the lead for good.

“I was just trying to move the baseball,” LeBlanc said. “I was trying to go backside and hit a double to get guys in scoring position so the guys behind me could do their job. I just ran into one.”

Bode Rahe impressive out of the bullpen

Boede Rahe closed things out, working the final 3.1 innings and allowing just one run to earn the win and improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Jayhawks have now scored at least 10 runs in three straight games, continuing a stretch where the offense has carried them through different types of contests.

“I think you have to be able to win a bunch of different ways and today we had to win ugly,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “There are going to be plenty of times where our pitchers have to pitch it really well to win a close game and then there are other games that our hitters have to score 12 runs to win.”

Fitzgerald said the chemistry and the team believing in each other is an advantage when they are in tight games.

“The bottom line is our guys compete at a really high level,” Fitzgerald said. “We have a very high care factor on this team. They love each other, they love playing together and it was a great Friday night win.”

Kansas improved to 13-8 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play with the victory, while Houston dropped to 12-9 and 1-3 in conference games. Game is set for first pitch today at 2 p.m. CT.