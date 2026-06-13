Kansas baseball continues rewriting program standards

For the second straight season, Kansas baseball’s season ended in disappointment. While that’s true of any team that doesn’t win the championship, the last two finishes for the Jayhawks felt like letdowns.

In 2025, Kansas went 0-2 in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 with a season-ending loss to #4 seed North Dakota State. This season, the Jayhawks swept the first-ever Lawrence Regional but got outscored 21-3 at home by Oklahoma in supers. Kansas’ season ended with a weather-impacted 13-2 loss on Monday.

Yet for Dan Fitzgerald, chasing championships isn’t his sole goal. The fourth-year head coach of the Jayhawks has always emphasized the importance of the journey and things outside what happens on the field.

“It’s a lot bigger than baseball,” Fitzgerald said after Kansas’ season ended on Monday. “It’s the time, it’s the experience and the journey. This was a wild one and one I am incredibly grateful for. And yeah, so you just, you just don’t want it to end.”

The Kansas program has risen quickly behind Fitzgerald’s culture

However, Fitzgerald said he wouldn’t have predicted the successes of 2026 over his first four years as Kansas’ head coach. The Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular season, Big 12 Tournament, hosted and swept a regional, and hosted a super regional.

“That would have been not something that I would have predicted would happen in four years,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve come [so far] through a lot of hard work and incredible support. Through a lot of hard work and incredible support from our administration, and my assistants, and obviously the players are the ones who have done it.”

Junior right-hander Dominic Voegele has seen three of the four of Fitzgerald’s years at Kansas. He credited the rise to the culture Fitzgerald has instilled in the Jayhawks.

“I think it’s a big part of coach Fitz and the culture that he’s brought here,” Fitzgerald said. “Him preaching for all of us to be great teammates. It’s been an incredible improvement for all of us because my freshman year compared to now, like our team chemistry is way better than what it was.”

As a former junior college head coach, Fitzgerald has relied on recruiting that level to build his Jayhawk squads. He’s often praised their blue-collar mindset and love for the game of baseball. One of those juco transfers, Boede Rahe, said he quickly developed lifelong friendships with a large group of newcomers.

“Just how we came together as a team and the culture that we set,” Rahe said of what he’d remember most about this season. “It was beautiful, and it was amazing to develop lifelong friendships with those guys.”

2026 a record-breaking season

The continued rise of success within the program has been coupled with increasingly impressive fan support. Multiple attendance records were broken over the Lawrence Regional and Lawrence Super Regional, with the largest number of 4,415 in the first game against Oklahoma. Rahe reflected on how much the crowd grew over the course of the season.

“It was an incredible moment to look back on home opening weekend, St. Thomas, and what the crowd looked like then,” Rahe said. “And to what we worked so hard for and what we, I felt like we earned, getting a crowd like that [against OU]. It was such an amazing feeling. I couldn’t ask for a better support system with KU fans and athletics.”

Fitzgerald and his Jayhawks have rewritten the Kansas record books over the last four seasons. This year, Kansas tied its program record of 45 wins. Dominic Voegele broke the single-season strikeout record with 120. Tyson LeBlanc set the single-season home run record with 25, with the 25th coming in likely his last at-bat as a Jayhawk.

“I thought that was maybe the spark we needed, maybe you can get something going,” LeBlanc said. “Didn’t work out that way, but it was a good feeling to go out, go out with a bang.”

Once again, Kansas is likely to face another offseason with a lot of turnover as it attempts to sustain program success. LeBlanc, Voegele, Brady Ballinger and others will likely hear their name called in the MLB Draft. Fitzgerald will again rely on a likely small core of returners and junior college-laden transfer class. Travis Goff has pushed that years like 2026 “won’t be the exception” for Fitzgerald. It’s his job to continue to build.

“The next step is sustainability, just like, you know, last year,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve gotta continue to build, and we’ll continue to do that.”