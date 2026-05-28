Kansas baseball Dan Fitzgerald, Mungarrieta, Rahe preview Northeastern

The Jayhawks are less than 24 from scheduled first pitch of the NCAA Baseball Regionals when they face Northeastern. Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald and players Bode Rahe and Augusto Mungarrieta met with the media to talk about the opener.

Here are some comments from Fitzgerald on injuries, starting pitching and more as they get ready for Northeastern. Watch what everyone had to say in the press conference video below.

How was Brady Ballinger feeeling?

“He was good today. He was better today than he was yesterday. So we’ll continue to evaluate it throughout the day. He’ll continue to get treatment, and we’ll look at it in the morning and see where he’s at.”

[Beat writer breaks down the Arkansas team]

Is there any concern with the weather?

I think we’re good tomorrow. It looks like we’ve got storms in the morning, and it looks like it dies down throughout the day. So we’ve got a buffer with our game at noon and game two at five, and we’ll have plenty of time. I’ve been in a lot of these outside of last year, maybe one other that wasn’t affected by weather. So I just assume that when you’re in the NCAA Tournament, you’re going to have rain on opening weekend. So I think we’re good tomorrow.

What is the pitching plan?

We’re starting Dom Voegele tomorrow. he’s got 40-some starts under his belt in the last three years. He’s pitched every weekend of his college career, and the past two months he’s been as good as anyone in the country.

It’s a really steady mix. He can throw anything at any count. He’s a great athlete. On days when he’s not pitching, I remind him about once a week that he’s got to have his spikes nearby because he would be a candidate to go in the game if we ever needed another position player.

Thursday regional press conference