Kansas baseball drops first game of the season 7-4 to UTRGV

Kansas opened the 2026 baseball season with an early spark, but the Jayhawks couldn’t keep the momentum in a 7–4 loss on the road to UTRGV on opening day.

A leadoff home run from graduate transfer Jordan Bach set the tone immediately, sending the second pitch of the season over the left-field fence and giving the Kansas Jayhawks a quick 1–0 lead. Bach followed it with a productive night, finishing 4-for-5 with a double, home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Kansas added another run in the second inning when Bach had an infield single with runners on the corners, pushing the lead to 2–0. On the mound, junior Dominic Voegele looked good early striking out the side in the bottom of the first. His fastball was consistently in the 95-97 range.

The game shifted in the second inning. UTRGV loaded the bases and capitalized on command issues, drawing three walks and a hit by pitch to bring in four runs and flip the scoreboard to a 4–2 Vaqueros lead. A solo home run in the third extended the margin and forced Kansas into catch-up mode.

The Jayhawks answered in the fourth with a two-out rally. Bach doubled, Brady Ballinger followed with an RBI double, and Augusto Mungarrietta reached on an infield single that turned into a throwing error, allowing another run to score and cutting the deficit to 5–4.

UTRGV responded again in the fifth with a leadoff homer and an RBI double to rebuild a three-run cushion. That would prove to be the final scoring, as Kansas reliever Kannon Carr settled in with 3.2 scoreless innings, while UTRGV’s bullpen closed the door over the final frames.

After the game, Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald pointed to the value of the early-season test. He said before the series UTRGV would be a challenge. They are the preseason pick to win the Southland Conference with everybody returning from a 36-win team from last year.

“It was a very competitive game with a great environment and great crowd,” Fitzgerald said. “UTRGV is a really, really good program and has a really nice team. There is a lot of stuff that that we’re going to learn from and a lot of stuff they’re going to learn from. That is why you play in these environments early to challenge yourself and find the things that need to change. We certainly found some tonight. We’ll get back to the hotel, watch the film and make adjustments for tomorrow.”

Game two of the series is Saturday night with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.