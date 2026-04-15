Kansas baseball makes it 11 straight behind LeBlanc, bullpen

Kansas continued their winning ways on Tuesday night, relying on the long ball at the plate and a strong bullpen effort in a 5-2 win over Wichita State.

It pushed the 18th-ranked Jayhawks to 27-10 overall and extended their winning streak to 11 games, the program’s longest since 1994. Kansas has now won 17 of its last 19 contests.

Tyson LeBlanc set the tone early with a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Jayhawks and then followed it up with another blast in the third to put Kansas back in front for good.

“I’ve been sticking to the approach that the whole team has,” LeBlanc said. “Our offense has been doing a great job, so I think we’re all just consistently attacking the game the same way every day.”

[Baseball: Jayhawks sweep UCF]

The Jayhawks had several flyouts to the wall and out together 10 hits doubling up Wichita State’s total. It paid off in the sixth when Josh Dykhoff delivered an RBI single, and again in the eighth when he added a solo home run to extend the lead. Early on Wichita State’s pitchers avoided trouble keeping it close.

“Great effort,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “I thought we got some length from our lineup today, stringing together some hits. We never really threw that final punch to knock them out, but you’ve got to tip your cap to Wichita State for pitching out of some jams.”

The offense built the lead and the bullpen made sure it held. After Wichita State tied the game in the second inning, the Jayhawks responded with seven scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Freshman Madden Seidl led the way with four innings of relief, striking out four and earning his third win of the season. Kannon Carr started the game and turned it over to four other pitchers to close it out.

“I thought it got away from Kannon for a second in the second, but he was able to get it back,” Fitzgerald said. “Then our bullpen was lights out. Madden’s four innings, we were planning on going to him at some point, he just had some really efficient innings. That was huge.”

Kansas closed the door behind him with clean innings from Toby Scheidt, Riane Ritter and Boede Rahe, who picked up his fourth save of the season.

“We kind of had it mapped where we had Toby, Ritter, West and Boede ready to go,” Fitzgerald said. “Then we snuck through the sixth with Madden, and I thought that was a pivotal one because we were able to give West the night off. It was a great effort. I thought our preparation was fantastic, and it’s a really, really fun group to coach.”

Kansas baseball news and notes

In the latest projections from D1 Baseball the Jayhawks earned a 16-seed. In their projections that would make Kansas a regional host.

Their bracket had KU as a number one seed and grouped with Mississippi State (2), North Carolina State (3) and Oral Roberts (4).

In the latest RPI rankings the Jayhawks are sitting #22 and are the second highest rated Big 12 team. West Virginia is #16.

Hoglund Ballpark has been good to the Jayhawks during their 11-game winning streak. Now the challenge of winning on the road will be up next. They travel to Stillwater this weekend to play Oklahoma State who is 15-3 at home and coming off a win over ranked Oklahoma last night. The Cowboys are #44 in the RPI. D1 Baseball has them as the first four out in their tournament projections.

They return home after that for a midweek game against ranked Nebraska.

Their next conference series after that will be in Manhattan. D1 Baseball has Kansas State as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament. They are ranked #54 in the RPI.