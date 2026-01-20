Kansas baseball roster preview: Dominic Voegele anchors starting rotation

Kansas baseball made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 during a record-setting 2025 season. As the calendar turns to 2026, the Jayhawks will look to continue the upward program trajectory under Dan Fitzgerald with another reinvented roster. Kansas features 27 newcomers, continuing to find players from all different levels of college baseball.

As the 2026 season approaches, here’s the first installment of a four-part series diving into the Jayhawks roster. The first part takes a look at starting pitching, cemented by the return of the ace of the staff Dominic Voegele.

Pair of returners set up for opportunities in weekend rotation

Voegele returns for his junior season after being the Jayhawks’ Friday night starter in 2026. His numbers were a step down from his Big 12 Freshman of the Year season in 2024. Voegele pitched to a 5.70 ERA in 16 starts but was a steady presence throughout the season. The strikeout numbers were still impressive, punching out over eight hitters per nine innings.

In 2024, Voegele held a 3.89 ERA over 81 innings. He struck out nearly a batter per inning and held opponents to a .235 batting average.

Voegele features a four-pitch mix, with a fastball reaching the mid-to-upper 90s. He mixes the fastball with a slider and curve, and spent a lot of time in the offseason working on his changeup.

Kannon Carr, another returner, pitched his way into the starting rotation after opening the season as a multi-inning relief option. He made 10 starts in 18 appearances, recording a 4.42 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 55 innings.

For the second straight season, it seems like Carr is forcing Fitzgerald’s hand to make him a starter. After the Jayhawks’ fall exhibition against Kansas State, Fitzgerald said Carr is “well on his way to fighting for a rotation job.”

Transfers gives Kansas depth at starting pitching

Kansas brought in multiple different players from the transfer portal that could emerge as viable options for starting pitching. Back in the fall, Fitzgerald tabbed Mason Cook as the Jayhawks’ second starter if the season started at that point.

Cook had a strong fall after transferring from McLellan Community College. He started six games in 15 appearances in 2025. Cook struck out 54 in 57.2 innings, holding a 4.68 ERA.

Mathis Nayral is a Cochise College transfer who provides another option as a starter. The junior from Montpellier, France stands at 6-foot-5 with a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s. Nayral started 14 games for Cochise last season, striking out 84 in 80 innings with a 2.70 ERA.

Manning West returns after a 2025 season split between starting and the bullpen. He was a consistent performer for the Jayhawks last year, holding opponents to a .220 batting average. West struck out 62 over 54 innings, but struggled at times with walks.

Other transfers brought in with strong starting experience include Boede Rahe, Riane Ritter, and Daniel Lopez. They add more depth as starting options, while also potentially playing a bigger role in the bullpen.