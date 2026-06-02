Kansas baseball to host Super Regional against Oklahoma on Saturday

Kansas will make more history later this weekend when it hosts Oklahoma in the first NCAA Super Regional ever played at Hoglund Ballpark. The Super Regional will start on Saturday and go through Monday if necessary.

The first game will be at 6 p.m. ESPN2. The Sunday game is set for 6:00 and the network is TBD. If there is a game on Monday the time will be determined later.

The Jayhawks beat Arkansas on Sunday night to win the Lawrence Regional. Kansas overcame a 5-0 deficit scoring six runs in the fourth inning. Dariel Osoria started the comeback with a solo home run before Tyson LeBlanc delivered a three-run homer to put the Jayhawks in front.

KU added seven more runs over the next four innings, including a three-run blast from Josh Dykhoff, while the pitching staff held off several Arkansas rallies. Boede Rahe recorded four strikeouts over the final two innings to secure the win and send Kansas to the first Super Regional in program history.

[Manning West gives KU key innings in win over Arkansas]

That gave the team time to rest on Monday and the attention focused to Atlanta where they would face the winner of the Georgia Tech-Oklahoma game. But the location depended on the outcome. Georgia Tech was the overall two seed and they would host. But Oklahoma hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th to stun Georgia Tech, 8-7.

That moved the location to Lawrence where the Jayhawks will host since they are the higher seed over Oklahoma. The Sooners had to play five games in three days. They lost to Georgia Tech on Saturday which meant they had to play through the losers bracket.

Kansas 45 games tying the 1993 team for the most wins in school history. It is only the second regional title for Kansas. The other came in 1993, when the Jayhawks advanced to their only College World Series.

This is a rematch of the Big 8 days when Kansas and Oklahoma played in the same conference. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 65-34 and holds a 27-17 edge on games played at Hoglund.