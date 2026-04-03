Kansas baseball uses big innings to clinch series over Utah

After only tallying two hits in the first three innings, Kansas exploded for a six-run fourth. The Jayhawks followed with five more in the fifth, holding on for a 14-9 win over Utah. Kansas clinched its third consecutive Big 12 series, winning 11 of its last 13 games including a dramatic opener against the Utes.

The Jayhawks showcased the depth of their lineup Friday. Every starter got a hit, finishing with 16 as a team. Six different Kansas players drove in a run, with Brady Ballinger and Max Soliz Jr. tallying three apiece.

“It’s contagious,” Soliz said postgame. “One dude in front of you smashes the ball, you go up there you’re feeling great. And it just keeps rolling.”

Mathis Nayral built on his Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors with another strong start. The Frenchman worked five innings of one-run ball, striking out four. Dan Fitzgerald gave way to the bullpen after 72 pitches, and the Utes were able to get to the Jayhawk bullpen.

“Obviously not the response we wanted out of the bullpen, but Mathis was fully good to go,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s just after two long sits like that and a big lead, I thought the right move was to go to the pen.”

After the bullpen allowed eight runs in three innings, Kannon Carr steadied the ship for the final four outs. Carr, who started the Jayhawks’ midweek game against Missouri, picked up the save on Friday.

“[Carr’s] proven he can start, he’s proven he can throw in relief,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s able to do both, you know, in the same week. So he’s a monster piece and has been the last two years.”

Kansas uses two big innings to take commanding lead

Nayral worked through the first inning quickly with 10 pitches. However, Daniel Arambula tagged him for a solo homer down the left field line to put Utah on the board.

The Jayhawks got to Payton Riske early, putting runners on the corners with one out. Brady Ballinger got a blooper to fall in center for an RBI single. Tyson Owens loaded the bases with a hit-by-pitch, but Max Soliz Jr. struck out to leave the game knotted at 1-1.

Riske and Nayral each settled in, retiring the side in order in the second and third. Nayral picked up three strikeouts, setting down 10 Utes in a row before allowing a single in the fourth.

The Kansas bats broke out of their two-inning slumber in a big way with a six-run fourth. The Jayhawks tallied four consecutive singles, with Soliz bringing in Augusto Mungarrieta to take the lead.

Dylan Schlotterback worked a walk with the bases loaded to score a run, then Jordan Bach found a gap for a two-run double. Utah decided to intentionally walk Tyson LeBlanc to load the bases for Ballinger with one out. Ballinger made the Utes pay, bringing in two with a ground-rule double to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to 7-1.

“I didn’t take that lightly,” Ballinger said of Utah opting to pitch to him in that spot. “I felt disrespected in that and wanted to prove that they made the wrong decision.”

After Nayral put up another zero, Kansas followed with another long, run-producing frame. Soliz started the inning with a solo shot over the left-field wall. After two singles, the Jayhawks brought in a run on a throwing error. Mungarrieta, Owens, and Soliz all drew bases-loaded walks, pushing the score to 12-1.

Utes get to Jayhawk bullpen

Emerson McKnight relieved Nayral in the sixth, making his first appearance since March 10. He struggled to find the zone, walking three Utes to load the bases.

Carter Fink got the call, and Utah scored four runs, all coming in two-strike counts. Fink hit a pair of Utes with the bases loaded, then Blake Eckerle singled in two. The four-run frame brought Utah closer, 12-5.

After Kansas stranded the bases loaded, Utah continued to cut into the deficit. Cameron Gurney singled off Caleb Deer to score a run, then Jet Gilliam made it 12-7 with an RBI single of his own.

While Utah’s bullpen kept putting up zeros, Kansas kept allowing crooked numbers. Scheidt hit two batters to start the inning, and Owen Long brought in both with a double. Kannon Carr entered, getting the last out of the eighth with the Jayhawks leading 12-9.

Kansas added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. LeBlanc delivered an RBI double, and Mungarrieta gave the Jayhawks a 14-9 lead with a run-scoring single.

Carr only needed nine pitches to get through the ninth, retiring the Utes in order.