Kansas bats back up Cook’s gem to clinch series against Arizona

Mason Cook got thrust into a bullpen role last Friday against Kansas State. He delivered 4.2 after a shortened start to help Kansas take game one against its in-state rival.

On Saturday, Cook returned to the weekend rotation with a bang to help the Jayhawks clinch the series against Arizona with a 7-2 win. The right-hander delivered a quality start, tossing six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. Cook has bounced between starting and providing bulk innings in relief but hasn’t shifted his mentality based on his role.

“Let’s just get guys out. It’s that simple,” Cook said postgame. “No matter what spot you’re in, it doesn’t really like change or anything. Just go in there, first pitch strike, and get guys out.”

Cook’s start backed up Dominic Voegele’s 15-strikeout complete game in Friday night’s win. After seeing Voegele’s start, Cook gained confidence that he could have a strong start of his own.

“I kind of joked with him after the game, was like, ‘I tried to go nine, man’” Cook said. “There’s so much momentum about [it]. Like it just boosts your confidence. He can do it, I mean he’s a great pitcher. Anybody can do it.”

The Jayhawks’ lineup backed Cook up, breaking things open with a four-run fourth. Kansas tallied four straight extra-base hits, capped by a two-run homer from Josh Dykhoff to give Kansas a 5-2 lead.

“Hitting is just contagious,” Dykhoff said. “It’s just that energy kind of throughout the dugout. And then you get those guys in there, like a lot of swings in a row too… Just something that seems to happen to us honestly.”

Kansas wins seventh straight series behind strong start from Cook

The win over Arizona clinched Kansas’ seventh straight series win. The Jayhawks have won nine and a row and will aim for their fifth Big 12 sweep on Sunday. Kansas has also yet to lose a conference game at Hoglund Ballpark, holding a 16-2 overall home record.

“I’ve said it a million times, they’re the best student section in college baseball,” Dan Fitzgerald said. “They show up every day, and they’re a huge energy source for us. And I think this is a team, like I’ve said a trillion times, they just love being together.”

The Kansas bats backed Cook early, putting runners on 2nd and 3rd with one out via a Jordan Bach single and Tyson LeBlanc double. Brady Ballinger cashed in on a shallow fly to right field. Bach tested the arm of Caleb Danzeisen, sliding in safely to give the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead.

Cook continued to make quick work of the Arizona bats. The Wildcats got their first two baserunners in the next two innings, but Cook strung together zeros. The right-hander tallied seven strikeouts through four frames.

Kansas opened things up against Patrick Morris in the bottom of the fourth. The Jayhawks tallied four consecutive extra-base hits, with Tyson Owens and Augusto Mungarrieta trading RBI doubles. Josh Dykhoff followed with a two-run laser to give the Jayhawks a 5-1 lead before recording an out.

The Wildcats reached scoring position for the second time all game in the fifth. Carson McEntire blooped a single to left to put runners on the corners with two outs. Cook delivered again, inducing a groundout to put up another zero.

Andrew Cain and Tony Lira tallied consecutive singles to open the sixth, putting runners on the corners. The Wildcats got on the board, but Cook limited the damage to one run as he induced a double play.

Jayhawks add runs late, clinch series win

Cook gave way to Toby Scheidt and Riane Ritter, who each tallied scoreless innings. Arizona matched with three scoreless innings, but the Jayhawks broke out of their slumber in the eighth.

The first three batters of the inning reached, and Cade Baldridge brought home a run on a fielder’s choice. LeBlanc laid a bunt down the third-base line for an RBI infield single to give Kansas a 7-1 lead heading into the ninth.

Manning West took the mound to start the ninth, but he allowed a walk and run-scoring double. Boede Rahe prevented things from getting out of hand, striking out all three Wildcats to clinch the series win.