Kansas breaks through late to take home opener from St. Thomas

After stranding 12 runners through the first seven innings, Kansas finally came through in the eighth to take a deciding lead in a 4-2 win over St. Thomas on Thursday. The Jayhawks loaded the bases, paving the way for Dariel Osoria with two outs. Osoria, who hit a walk-off grand slam in Kansas’ home opener last year, settled for a grounder to second which scored two runs after a throwing error.

“Everybody knew I had that moment last year,” Osoria said postgame. “I was just trying to make sure I just came up in the clutch, or just try to put the ball in play. Good things happen when you put the ball in play.”

The Jayhawks’ offense mustered a lot of baserunners, through nine walks and two hit batters. However, Kansas only had one run-scoring hit in the entire game, an RBI single from Osoria in the fifth.

Kansas secured the win through a stalwart effort from its bullpen. Riane Ritter, Toby Scheidt, and Boede Rahe combined to throw 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out six. The St. Thomas transfer Ritter tossed 2.1 scoreless against his former squad, stranding two base runners when he relieved Mason Cook in the fifth.

“I for sure wanted to pitch. It was super cool pitching against them,” Ritter said. “Just competing, showing them what it’s like, you know, on the Jayhawks side of things. I definitely had this one and Minnesota circled on my calendar at least.”

Rahe closed out the game with 1.2 innings after Scheidt got into a little bit of trouble in the eighth. He struck out the side in the ninth to secure the win in the home opener. The back end of the Jayhawks’ bullpen has been one of their biggest strengths early in the season.

“We recruited this team that way,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “The cool part is how the guys have embraced those roles early, and how they pitch to that really well.”

St. Thomas takes early lead in slow offensive game

St. Thomas leadoff hitter Tanner Recchio got the engine rolling to start the game with a leadoff bunt single. Recchio stole second, and Owen Bond brought him in with an RBI single after Jordan Bach misplayed the ball in right.

The Jayhawks looked to counter with a run in the bottom half, getting two runners on via walks. However, Brayden Olson snared a grounder headed up the middle to keep Kansas scoreless.

Mason Cook countered with a pair of scoreless innings before getting into trouble in the fourth. He loaded the bases with one out after hitting a pair of Tommies. Cook got himself out of trouble, inducing a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning unscathed.

After stranding five runners over the first three innings, Kansas got the run back in the bottom of the fourth. Dylan Schlotterback put runners on the corners with a backside single. Augusto Mungarrieta scored on a balk to tie the game at 1-1.

St. Thomas tagged Cook for three hits in the fifth, taking the lead with a Matthew Maulik RBI single. Former Tommie Riane Ritter relieved Cook, inducing a flyout to center to strand two runners.

The Jayhawks manufactured a run in the bottom frame. Brady Ballinger led off the inning with a walk, and Tyson LeBlanc and Tyson Owens moved him over to third. Dariel Osoria brought in the run with a two-out single to tie the game at 2-2.

Kansas bullpen strings zeros, Jayhawks take late lead

Kansas had the chance to take the lead in the sixth after Ritter tossed a scoreless inning. The Jayhawks loaded the bases with no hits, getting hit twice and walking once. However, LeBlanc grounded out to strand all three runners.

Ritter picked up a scoreless seventh, then Osoria picked up the first extra-base hit of the game with a one-out double. Cade Baldridge walked, then Augusto Mungarrieta gave a fly ball a ride that the wind killed at the warning track. Schlotterback also flew out to left to strand the Jayhawks’ 11th and 12th runs of the afternoon.

Toby Scheidt relieved Ritter, recording an out before allowing a hit and walk. Boede Rahe was the next in line, stranding both runners with a strikeout and pop out to keep the game tied.

Kansas took advantage of a pair of errors to take the lead in the eighth. The Jayhawks loaded the bases with two walks and a misplayed ball at short. With two outs, Osoria grounded a ball to second base, but the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag allowing two runs to score.

Rahe closed out the game in the ninth, striking out the side.