Kansas continues offensive momentum with rout of Missouri

Kansas completed its annual Buck O’Neil Classic with a 10-0 win over Missouri in seven innings. The Jayhawks jumped out to an early lead and their pitching staff put together a complete performance. Kansas picked up its second straight run-rule victory on Wednesday at Hoglund Ballpark.

After scoring 27 runs over its last two games against Texas Tech, Kansas kept the offense rolling against the Tigers. Dariel Osoria got the party started with his fourth home run in two games, leaving the yard with a three-run laser in the first.

“I was just trying to put the ball in play, just try to get some guys to go in,” Osoria said. “Just trying to go out there and help the team as much as possible.”

Kansas poured on five runs in the third, all coming with two outs. The Jayhawks’ two-out approach was strong all afternoon, finishing 6/13 (.462) with two outs.

“With two outs, I thought our guys did a great job of taking care of business with runners in scoring position, and just grinding through those at-bats,” Dan Fitzgerald said postgame.

Kannon Carr took the mound for his first start of the season. A versatile piece who’s been used as a starter and reliever over his Kansas career, Carr tossed four scoreless innings on Wednesday.

Kansas celebrates Buck O’Neil Classic

Kansas’ game against Missouri on Wednesday was its annual Buck O’Neil Classic, a game to celebrate Buck O’Neil and the Negro Leagues. The Jayhawks wore their throwback uniforms inspired by the Kansas City Monarchs. As part of the offseason, Kansas took a trip to the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City.

“I did not know Buck O’Neil, but I feel like I did because who he was, and his impact on baseball is so alive in that building,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s an incredible honor. It’s something that Coach Price started, and so when we got here, it was something I was super honored to continue. And it’s something we’ll do every year with our team.”

Kansas jumped ahead early after Kannon Carr induced a 5-4-3 double play to end a scoreless first. Tyson LeBlanc and Cade Baldridge reached in the bottom frame, before Dariel Osoria hit a 3-run homer to left center to give the Jayhawks a 3-0 lead.

The Jayhawks extended their lead with another crooked number in the bottom of the third. Kansas scored five runs, all coming with two outs after an error extended the inning.

Josh Dykhoff got the scoring started with a bloop single down the right-field line. Max Soliz Jr. followed with a three-run homer, his first of the season. Jordan Bach capped the five-run frame, reaching on an error allowing Tyson Owens to score. All five runs in the inning were charged as unearned to Missouri starter Luke Sullivan, with Isaiah Salas recording the final out of the inning. Kansas held an 8-0 lead after three innings.

Jayhawks shut down Tigers after taking early lead

The Tigers finally got to Carr in the fourth, loading the bases with their first two hits and a walk. Carr buckled down, getting Mateo Serna to ground into a 3-6-1 double play to get out of the inning unscathed.

Carr gave way to Madden Seidl after four scoreless innings. Seidl picked up right where Carr left off, posting a scoreless fifth and striking out two.

The Tigers quieted a Kansas threat in the bottom of the fifth. Schlotterback reached on a walk, then Bach laid down a bunt single. However, Schlotterback got caught off the bag at second, getting thrown out for the second out. Jackson Sobel neutralized Ballinger in a lefty-lefty matchup, getting him to pop out to right.

The Jayhawk arms continued to shut down a Missouri offense averaging close to 10 runs per game. Manning West tossed a scoreless sixth, allowing a hit while striking out one.

Kansas added another run in the bottom frame to extend its lead to 9-0. LeBlanc walked for a third time, while Baldridge picked up his second single. The runners advanced on a long flyout from Osoria, before Dykhoff brought in LeBlanc with an RBI groundout.

Missouri put runners on the corners with one out against Ty Thomson, with Kam Durnin leading off the inning with a double to right. Carter Fink extinguished the threat, getting Keegan Knutson to line into an inning-ending double play.

The Jayhawks secured a run-rule victory in the bottom of the seventh. Schlotterback reached on a single and advanced to second on a balk. Bach brought in the sealing run with an RBI single.