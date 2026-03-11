Kansas DE coach Joe Dineen talks at Pro Day

Kansas defensive ends coach Joe Dineen said he has enjoyed the transition into leading the defensive ends room and believes the group is in a strong position heading into spring.

Dineen spoke to reporters at the Jayhawks Pro Day event. After spending last season learning under Taiwo Onatolu, Dineen said the experience helped prepare him to take on a larger role while continuing to build on the foundation already in place.

He pointed to strong winter development under strength coach Matt Gildersleeve, mentioning players like Leroy Harris III, who has added size while maintaining his athleticism. Dineen also noted that edge rusher Dak Brinkley has made important strides.

Watch everything Dineen had to say.