Kansas drops game one in the Super Regionals to Oklahoma

The Jayhawks postseason winning streak came to an abrupt end on Saturday evening at Hoglund Ballpark. Kansas gave up four runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth and Oklahoma never looked back losing 8-1.

KU’s ace Dom Voegele was roughed up for seven hits and seven runs with only three of them earned. Voegele gave up three home runs before giving way to Manning West.

[Preview on the Sooners heading into the Super Regionals]

Oklahoma broke open a scoreless game in the fourth on singles by Jaxon Willis and Trey Gambill. Brendan Bock got on base with an error from Tyson LeBlanc. After Oklahoma punched a run across Dayton Tockey hit a three-run homer to left center.

The Sooners kept it going in the fifth on Camden Johnson’s two-tun homer followed by a solo shot from Trey Gambill for a 7-0 lead.

After five innings the Jayhawks offense only generated one hit. They broke through in the eighth with a solo shot to right field from Jordan Bach.

Kansas will try to keep their College World Series hopes alive on Sunday in game two. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

We will have postgame reaction and comments from Dan Fitzgerald and the players.