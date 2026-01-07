Kansas finds ‘lightning in a bottle’ in improbable win over TCU

Kansas played 35 minutes against TCU that Bill Self called awful and soft. The Jayhawks trailed by 15 and were on the verge of dropping to 0-2 in conference play for the first time since the 1982-83 season. Yet, the Jayhawks scratched and clawed their way to a 104-100 win over the Horned Frogs in overtime.

Self couldn’t pinpoint what triggered Kansas’ resurgence over the final five minutes. The Jayhawks were playing poorly and showcasing poor body language. Despite having a 0.6% win probability on ESPN with 4:23 remaining in regulation, Kansas found a way.

“For some reason the switch flipped, and then down the stretch a couple of good things happened,” Self said postgame. “Next thing you know, crowd feels it a little bit and guys start playing with reckless abandon and play great. It was as good [of] an exciting win as we’ve had.”

Jayhawks catch breaks, but also execute well down the stretch

While Kansas ramped up the defensive pressure and started forcing turnovers, it also caught some breaks during the comeback. TCU missed the front end of a one-and-one three different times.

On one occasion, Melvin Council Jr. converted an and-one on the other end to bring the Jayhawks within three. Self said they were able to find “lightning in a bottle there for 10 minutes.”

“Sometimes in sports it’s not really something that you did unbelievably well to create it. It was just maybe a lucky bounce or a good fortune or whatever,” Self said. “But I really don’t know what triggered it, because we weren’t playing well. We got fortunate they missed a big front end, and we were able to take advantage of that.”

Kansas also gave TCU fits on inbounds plays to help send the game to overtime and secure the win. Brock Harding threw the ball out of bounds, giving Kansas the ball with 5 seconds left. Darryn Peterson got fouled on a three-point attempt, making all three to tie the game.

“There’s nothing to say to him,” Council said of Peterson’s trip to the line. “He’s cold-blooded. He got it.”

Late in overtime, Elmarko Jackson stole an inbounds pass, leading to Council free throws that helped secure the win. Jackson made his presence known defensively, finishing with five steals.

“Elmarko has the chance to be a really good defensive guard, and he doesn’t do it consistently,” Self said. “I thought Elmarko, if you gave a player of the game for us, I don’t think there’s any doubt in my mind that Elmarko Jackson should be the player of the game.”

Comeback could have helped Kansas become a team

Kansas’ comeback against TCU had shades of a former improbable comeback at Allen Fieldhouse. In 2017, the Jayhawks rallied from 14 down over 2:58 to beat West Virginia in overtime. Self thinks the Jayhawks’ win in the early days of 2026 was even more improbable.

“I think the probability of a win tonight was probably less than the West Virginia game even several years ago,” Self said. “Because that team was a one seed and won the league and went to the Final Four. This team is unproven, and for them to stick it out and do it the way they did it was pretty cool.”

Self has said that this year’s group has yet to become a “team.” The Jayhawks’ effort on Tuesday night could have helped the players develop into a unit.

“This team can do a lot of things when we all focus up and stuff like that, and communicate,” Council said. “It shows that we got fight and grit.”