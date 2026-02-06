Kansas head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald season preview

Dan Fitzgerald said the Jayhawks enter the season with strong momentum, a deeper and more competitive roster, and a returner-led mindset focused on strong fundamentals.

He highlighted improved versatility across the lineup, increased pitching depth and more keys for the staff. He mentioned the newcomers have blended in quickly and several players are positioned to take on expanded roles as the team pushes to build on last season’s success.

[Read: 2026 starting pitching preview]

Fitzgerald covered a lot of topics heading into the 2026 season.