Kansas head coach Lance Leipold interview from Pro Day

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said Pro Day was an important opportunity for departing seniors to showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts and pursue their dreams.

Leipold said he was proud of the group and noted the strong turnout of scouts showed the work the players had put in during their careers at Kansas. He added that several players, including offensive lineman Enrique Cruz, have continued to gain attention from evaluators following strong finishes to their seasons.

HE said the development of Kansas players, particularly along the offensive line, as a selling point for the program and said the staff is excited about the progress the current team has made during offseason training heading into spring football.

Hear much from Leipold at KU Pro Day.